The Greens Are Black And The Fairways White At This Extreme Desert Sand Golf Course In Australia

A day of play on Coober Pedy does not come without some obstacles. The abundance of sand and rocks, for one thing, is a far cry from the clean sandy beaches of Australia. This rocky terrain can harm a golf club, so the club's golf kit upon starting includes a 6" tuft of artificial grass to prop your ball up, for the sake of your iron's safety. There's also a "rock relief" rule if a large enough pebble or boulder impedes your swing or stance, in the name of club safety and injury prevention on the harsh surfaces of the fairways. As you approach the black "greens" for putting, be sure to be ready to rake the dust and oil mixture for the smoothest putt for you and the golfer behind you.

Those who have played and tamed the sandy links at Coober Pedy advise you to purchase the protective fly nets before teeing off, as the flies are not shy from diving into your face as you swing away. The wind on the course can help negate the ferocity of the flies, but it can also be your toughest obstacle. On days with a stiff breeze, golfers on Tripadvisor reported wild variations in where their balls wound up. For all of the obstacles that Coober Pedy presents, a modest (and affordable) round always leaves a lasting impression with golfers for its unique experiences, challenges, and playing surfaces. This experience of playing golf "on a different planet" may have you expressing less animosity toward the sand next time you step out on the course.