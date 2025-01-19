The Greens Are Black And The Fairways White At This Extreme Desert Sand Golf Course In Australia
When most golfers think of sand, it comes with an immediately negative connotation. Sand bunkers, waste bunkers, and sand-filled pits of despair are some of the most common hazards on a golf course. They vary in size and depth, but the sand is often penal to your scorecard. So in theory, the idea of a golf course featuring nothing but sand seems like every amateur golfer's worst nightmare. One unique golf destination in Australia, however, is setting out to change the way you look at sand on golf courses forever.
Coober Pedy Opal Fields Golf Club is located in the heart of South Australia, and because of the land's desert climate, green grass is hard to come by. So instead of letting golf go by the wayside, the original architects used the ground they had and got creative when designing a course for locals. The creation was a one-of-a-kind golf course that will have you feeling like you're playing on another planet, because there's no grass in sight.
How an all-sand golf course came to be in Australia
The history of Coober Pedy Opal Fields dates back to 1976. The "fairways" that make up the desolate landscape course consist of rocks and desert scrub that was once a local racing club on the very same grounds. The "greens" actually are a composite of dust from a quarry mixed with waste oil, giving the surfaces their unique black complexion. In 1996, professional golfer Dennis Ingram entered the fold to design extensions to the course, finalizing the 18-hole track that you can play today.
Though there is hardly a waitlist to play these days at Coober Pedy, a devout group of local members continuously play the sand course. Members at Coober Pedy can also lay claim to a golfing privilege that no other club member in the world can: Coober Pedy actually has reciprocal rights with the legendary St. Andrews course on the picturesque coast of Fife in Scotland due to a deal from 2003 that happened as the club opened. In exchange for access to an opal mine near Coober Pedy, members of this unique Australian track can have access to play at the home of golf.
Making it through a round at Coober Pedy has plenty of obstacles
A day of play on Coober Pedy does not come without some obstacles. The abundance of sand and rocks, for one thing, is a far cry from the clean sandy beaches of Australia. This rocky terrain can harm a golf club, so the club's golf kit upon starting includes a 6" tuft of artificial grass to prop your ball up, for the sake of your iron's safety. There's also a "rock relief" rule if a large enough pebble or boulder impedes your swing or stance, in the name of club safety and injury prevention on the harsh surfaces of the fairways. As you approach the black "greens" for putting, be sure to be ready to rake the dust and oil mixture for the smoothest putt for you and the golfer behind you.
Those who have played and tamed the sandy links at Coober Pedy advise you to purchase the protective fly nets before teeing off, as the flies are not shy from diving into your face as you swing away. The wind on the course can help negate the ferocity of the flies, but it can also be your toughest obstacle. On days with a stiff breeze, golfers on Tripadvisor reported wild variations in where their balls wound up. For all of the obstacles that Coober Pedy presents, a modest (and affordable) round always leaves a lasting impression with golfers for its unique experiences, challenges, and playing surfaces. This experience of playing golf "on a different planet" may have you expressing less animosity toward the sand next time you step out on the course.