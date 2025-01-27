Explore Colombia's Magical River On A Luxurious Cruise Aboard A 'Floating Boutique Hotel'
Colombia certainly has a lot going for it as a travel destination. People looking for somewhere remote to relax and unwind might opt for one of the islands that are Colombia's best-kept secrets for cheap tropical vacations, while for others it is all about hiking once-in-a-lifetime trails that traverse everything from tracts of the Amazon rainforest, which covers 193,000-square-miles, to the Andean mountain ranges. In 2024, Colombia was even named by Forbes as the most beautiful country in Latin America, and the third most beautiful on the planet, behind only Indonesia and New Zealand.
But Colombia now offers another relaxing form of vacation: Its first ever river cruise along the famous Magdalena River, with Cartagena either the starting point or the finish of the 1,000-mile-long trip. Operated by AmaWaterways, the cruise lasts 8 days, from embarking to disembarking, and including numerous stops at the country's most fascinating locations, and now these luxury cruises seem destined to become a mainstay of Colombian tourism.
A cruise through Colombian culture
Cruises typically commence in the underrated city of Cartagena, a tropical escape on the Caribbean coast. Once you get settled into your accommodation — a typical twin balcony cabin, luxury suite, or spacious grand suite — you will be taken on a guided tour of Getsemaní, an artsy and colorful neighborhood of Cartagena known for its delicious food. The next day finds you exploring historic Palenque (pictured), a UNESCO-designated free town known for its anti-slavery past, Mayan ruins, and its rich musical heritage. Other towns you'll see on the trip include Santa Barbara de Pinto, with its beautiful church and crafts made by local artisans, and Mompox, where you will experience excellent live music befitting Colombia's nickname of "The Land of a Thousand Rhythms."
Further insights into Colombian music is found in El Banco, the next town on the voyage, which has been an important site in Colombia's cultural and colonial history. A special walking tour in El Banco will introduce you to the history of the music and dance genre cumbia. Further stops include Nueva Venecia, the Venetian-style town on the water traversable only by boat, and the coastal city of Barranquilla, where among the landmarks you'll visit the Carnaval Museum and an actual Carnaval night to celebrate the final night of the journey.
Engage with Colombia's unique biodiversity
As well as offering insights into history, life, and culture, a cruise along Colombia's Magdalena River gives passengers the chance to get back to nature and see the country's breathtaking biodiversity up close. Dubbed the "River of Life" by Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez, the river is home to a wide range of species including the Magdalena River Turtle, the brown-throated three-toed sloth, various species of primates, and many incredible birds. Among the bright plumages you might spot from deck include those of the rosy-thrush tanager (pictured) and the blue-billed curassow.
But you won't simply be attempting to spot wildlife from the boat. Docking near the city of Magangué, you will have the chance to hike through the beautiful forests on a dedicated birding tour, which will also give you the best chance of seeing other wild animals and flora that you won't find in most other regions of the country, no matter how naturally beautiful they may be.