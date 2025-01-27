Explore Colombia's Magical River On A Luxurious Cruise Aboard A 'Floating Boutique Hotel'

Colombia certainly has a lot going for it as a travel destination. People looking for somewhere remote to relax and unwind might opt for one of the islands that are Colombia's best-kept secrets for cheap tropical vacations, while for others it is all about hiking once-in-a-lifetime trails that traverse everything from tracts of the Amazon rainforest, which covers 193,000-square-miles, to the Andean mountain ranges. In 2024, Colombia was even named by Forbes as the most beautiful country in Latin America, and the third most beautiful on the planet, behind only Indonesia and New Zealand.

But Colombia now offers another relaxing form of vacation: Its first ever river cruise along the famous Magdalena River, with Cartagena either the starting point or the finish of the 1,000-mile-long trip. Operated by AmaWaterways, the cruise lasts 8 days, from embarking to disembarking, and including numerous stops at the country's most fascinating locations, and now these luxury cruises seem destined to become a mainstay of Colombian tourism.