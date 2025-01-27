'Minnesota's Best-Known Beach Bar' Serves Mouth-Watering Food With Glistening Lakefront Views

With 10,000 lakes and their many corresponding beaches, visitors to Minnesota might wonder if the ubiquitous beach bar has found its way into this year-round, north-woods vacation country. They needn't wonder any longer. On the shores of Green Lake in the little town of Spicer, Minnesota, a "great timez Mexican and pizza joint" has claimed the title of "Minnesota's best-known beach bar" (via The Minnesota Star Tribune) while adopting the beach-bum mantra: "No shoes, no shirt, no problems."

Or, since Zorbaz (think of it as Zorba the Greek, but possessive — like Zorba's) has literally done away with the letter "s" in all their menus and marketing materials — "no zhoes, no zhirt, no problemz." With 11 bars and restaurants peppered throughout central Minnesota's lake-pocked landscape where world-class fishing draws anglers from all over, Zorbaz is a North Star State treasure. All establishments, like the location on Green Lake, are dubbed legit "beach bars," and the vibe is distinctly Caribbean. And the food? Mexican and pizza? You can't go wrong.