Hidden On 'Minnesota's Legendary Lake Of The Woods' Is A Resort With World-Class Fishing And Service
One of America's wooded treasures is home to a four-season resort for anglers and water lovers. At Zippel Bay Resort on Minnesota's legendary Lake of the Woods, the fish are abundant and wildlife makes frequent appearances. Add in the relatively affordable cost of a wholesome vacation that offers a little something for everyone, and a trip to Zippel Bay might be the best way to see this gorgeous lake that straddles the U.S.-Canadian border.
Lake of the Woods is 70 miles long, 60 miles wide, and encompasses more than 1,700 square miles. It's a fishing haven for anglers that produces world-class walleye and sauger all year long, as well as smallmouth bass, perch and massive northern pike. But it's not just a fishing destination. At Zippel Bay Resort, guests are near several non-angling outdoor activities in an area that rivals Boundary Waters, a remote Minnesota wilderness. Activities for the non-fisher include kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing. In the fall, the area around the resort offers excellent waterfowl and ruffed grouse hunting, as well as big-game hunting for giant white-tail deer and even black bear. The resort is open all year long — in the winter, ice fishers congregate at Lake of the Woods, and the fishing just keeps going.
It starts with the fishing at Zippel Bay
While there's lots to do for just about any outdoor enthusiast at Zippel Bay Resort, the prime recreational asset is undoubtedly the resort's ready access to Lake of the Woods and the trophy fishing it offers visitors. Located on a quiet and protected bay at the south end of the lake, the resort is an out-of-the-way destination that promises a break from the "elbow-to-elbow" fishing found on many area lakes. Instead, the resort offers spacious deluxe cabins, including some that come equipped with steam showers and jacuzzi tubs. Anglers who ply Lake of the Woods for trophy walleye (the lake is often called the Walleye Capital of the World), bass, and pike will come back to the resort each evening and enjoy private and homey confines.
In the winter, ice fishing is a big draw on lakes throughout the Midwest, including Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin, and it's no different for guests at Zippel Bay. Resort guests can actually stay in private heated ice houses, and drive their own vehicles on the lake when the ice is thick enough. Generally, small cars and pickups can safely drive atop the ice when it reaches a thickness of at least 8 inches. Some years, the ice atop Lake of the Woods can freeze 30 inches thick. The resort helps maintain wide "ice roads" that traverse the lake — this ensures safety for those who drive out on the lake to go ice fishing.
Other things to do around Lake of the Woods
If fishing isn't a preferred activity for every guest at the resort, never fear. Lake of the Woods is loaded with other things to do that'll put smiles on the faces of any curious visitor. For motorists, there are a number of scenic drives around the lake. For instance, 81 miles of Highway 11 is a Minnesota Wildflower Route, allowing travelers to see thousands of beautiful lady's slippers growing right along the road. Visitors can also take a stunning fall foliage drive (while using finder resources like The Foliage Report) down the Rapid River Forest Road. Here, leaves from the area's hardwood forests turn shades of bright orange, deep red, and brilliant yellow.
For visitors to the area who might like to take a break from fishing for a day or two, the Oak Harbor Golf Course is a par 72 championship course about 10 miles north of Baudette, a community of less than 1,000 residents. The town sits on the Rainy River, which is the border between Minnesota and Ontario. It's home to the historic Baudette Depot, a restored railroad station that occupies a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. A visit to Zippel Bay Resort starts with fishing, but for curious tourists, there are other hidden hotspots just waiting to be discovered.