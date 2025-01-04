Hidden On 'Minnesota's Legendary Lake Of The Woods' Is A Resort With World-Class Fishing And Service

One of America's wooded treasures is home to a four-season resort for anglers and water lovers. At Zippel Bay Resort on Minnesota's legendary Lake of the Woods, the fish are abundant and wildlife makes frequent appearances. Add in the relatively affordable cost of a wholesome vacation that offers a little something for everyone, and a trip to Zippel Bay might be the best way to see this gorgeous lake that straddles the U.S.-Canadian border.

Lake of the Woods is 70 miles long, 60 miles wide, and encompasses more than 1,700 square miles. It's a fishing haven for anglers that produces world-class walleye and sauger all year long, as well as smallmouth bass, perch and massive northern pike. But it's not just a fishing destination. At Zippel Bay Resort, guests are near several non-angling outdoor activities in an area that rivals Boundary Waters, a remote Minnesota wilderness. Activities for the non-fisher include kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing. In the fall, the area around the resort offers excellent waterfowl and ruffed grouse hunting, as well as big-game hunting for giant white-tail deer and even black bear. The resort is open all year long — in the winter, ice fishers congregate at Lake of the Woods, and the fishing just keeps going.