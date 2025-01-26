The World's Longest Zipline Travels At Hair-Raising High Speeds For An Ultimate Ride Across Mountains
When you think of the United Arab Emirates, images of glossy high-rises, underwater aquariums, and man-made islands come to mind. Home to metropolises like Dubai that are pushing forward projects in the realm of digital innovation such as AI initiatives, green solutions, and information technology, there's a reason that the UAE is synonymous with the future in some people's minds.
The nation's forward-looking enterprises also apply to its unique entertainment options, like malls where you can dine with penguins and RAK Leisure, a venture based in the beautiful city of Ras Al-Khaimah that has taken the concept of modern entertainment to the next level with Jais Flight. The 1.75-mile-long zipline propels riders through an exotic, rugged terrain at gripping speeds of up to 93 mph, making it easily one of the most thrilling ziplines in the world.
Since its launch in 2018, over 70,000 adventurers have strapped in to take this three-minute-long adventure that suspends passengers at an unreal height of 5,500 feet above the ground, creating the sensation that you are truly flying. The ride holds the Guinness World Record for the world's longest zip wire, and, starting at the highest mountain summit in the UAE, Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al-Khaimah, the ride is perfectly poised to provide a speedy thrill while enjoying unbelievable views.
Jas Flight is an exhilarating adventure
Ras Al-Khaimah is the UAE's northernmost city, located about 100 miles northeast of Dubai via a route that takes you along Emirates Road and Jais Street and provides stunning mountain views. Upon arriving at the launch point, you'll notice that Jais Flight is unlike traditional zip line attractions that suspend you from a cable while your legs dangle below you. Here, attendants strap you into a full-body harness which is then attached to the cable horizontally, allowing you to careen headfirst through the air and pretend you're flying like an eagle through the mountains.
The Hajar Mountain range, known as 'the stone range,' features impressively steep elevations and deep valleys and provides a stunning backdrop for the zipline ride as you fly past them. The blue-green waters of the Arabian Gulf emerge on the horizon as you make your descent, enhancing the experience and making it even more special and exhilarating.
It's recommended that you book your tickets online in advance due to the experience's popularity, as tickets can and do sell out. If you're willing to pay a little more, you'll receive a video that chronicles your zippy escapade, and those prices are fixed regardless of age.
Everything you need to know before taking the plunge
Before you strap in and fly down the zipline, you'll need to make sure you fit the height and weight requirements, which are at least 4.3 feet tall and between 88 and 264 pounds. If you're close to either end of the requirements, be sure to weigh yourself fully clothed, as that's how you will take the ride. Wind conditions may affect weight requirements on the day you visit, and that's just one component of the rigorous safety precautions that are taken at Jais Flight, which include answering any questions you may have, securing your belongings on your person, and making sure the safety suit fully encompasses your body.
Comfortable, sporty clothes are strongly encouraged, including sturdy shoes, as you will need to take some short walks at the site. You may also want to avoid clothing such as shorts and skirts, as the mountain air can feel chilly while on the ride. That being said, UV light radiation from the sun in the UAE has been known to be quite harsh, so come geared up with sunglasses and sunscreen. The required safety suit and helmet are provided by the venue, and a certified guide is there to support you throughout the experience. Although you can't have your phone in your hand while ziplining, GoPros are allowed.
The ride is divided into two sections, the first of which lands at a glass-floored platform that hovers 262 feet above ground, and the second of which continues down to the base of Jebel Jais. The zipline is an attraction that entire families can enjoy, as the site welcomes visitors from the ages of 10 to 65 years old.