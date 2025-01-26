The World's Longest Zipline Travels At Hair-Raising High Speeds For An Ultimate Ride Across Mountains

Before you strap in and fly down the zipline, you'll need to make sure you fit the height and weight requirements, which are at least 4.3 feet tall and between 88 and 264 pounds. If you're close to either end of the requirements, be sure to weigh yourself fully clothed, as that's how you will take the ride. Wind conditions may affect weight requirements on the day you visit, and that's just one component of the rigorous safety precautions that are taken at Jais Flight, which include answering any questions you may have, securing your belongings on your person, and making sure the safety suit fully encompasses your body.

Comfortable, sporty clothes are strongly encouraged, including sturdy shoes, as you will need to take some short walks at the site. You may also want to avoid clothing such as shorts and skirts, as the mountain air can feel chilly while on the ride. That being said, UV light radiation from the sun in the UAE has been known to be quite harsh, so come geared up with sunglasses and sunscreen. The required safety suit and helmet are provided by the venue, and a certified guide is there to support you throughout the experience. Although you can't have your phone in your hand while ziplining, GoPros are allowed.

The ride is divided into two sections, the first of which lands at a glass-floored platform that hovers 262 feet above ground, and the second of which continues down to the base of Jebel Jais. The zipline is an attraction that entire families can enjoy, as the site welcomes visitors from the ages of 10 to 65 years old.