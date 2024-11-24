Fly Like An Eagle Atop The Mountains Of Switzerland At This Unique Year-Round Experience

The mountain town of Grindelwald is one of Switzerland's most iconic destinations famed for views and adventure, boasting lake-side vistas, scenic hikes, and access to seven prominent mountain ranges. Because of the unique topography in the Bernese Oberland region, visitors can expect epic scenery coupled with some of the most picturesque outdoor excursions. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the village's traditional alpine wooden cabins, creating a picture-perfect escape. From here, you can explore the Glacier Gorge, traversing tunnels and walkways for a close-up view of the canyon's rock face. A highlight is the rope bridge that provides a unique vantage point of the natural wonder.

Another must-visit is Bussalp, accessible via a bus network from the village. The Bussalp terrace offers sweeping views of the Jungfrau, Mönch, and Eiger mountains. Visitors can hike back to the village, making the return journey an adventure of its own. While here, enjoy some hearty, traditional alpine fare and relax at the Bergrestaurant Bussalp.

During the winter, don't miss the Big Pintenfritz, which is the world's longest sledding track at about 9 miles long. Access to the track requires a 2.5-hour hike from First to Faulhorn — a challenging but rewarding trek leading to a thrilling 30-minute descent. For those who love heights, a visit to the highest railway in Europe, Jungfraujoch, via the Eiger Express is essential. At 11,332 feet above sea level, it offers stunning views of the Aletsch Glacier. With its 360-degree panoramas, this destination is perfect for capturing some incredible photos.

