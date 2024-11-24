Fly Like An Eagle Atop The Mountains Of Switzerland At This Unique Year-Round Experience
Switzerland is a bucket-list travel destination for many. From its historic metropolitan cities to its rugged natural landscapes and culinary delights, Switzerland offers extraordinary experiences tied to its culture, heritage, and geology. Among the country's most beautiful locations is Grindelwald, nestled in the Jungfrau region. Beloved for its snowy mountain peaks, extreme sports, and fairytale villages, Grindelwald is home to one of the most unique experiences in Switzerland: the First Glider ride. Opened in 2017, the ride lets adventurers soar through the sky like birds of prey, offering a breathtaking view of the alpine landscape. This year-round attraction is a must-visit and pairs well with other spectacular outdoor experiences in the region.
Switzerland is home to many places that promise outdoor pursuits, like the Swiss resort town of Interlaken that adventure sports fans will love. Grindelwald's remoteness and dramatic vistas make it truly unforgettable. Rick Steves says Europe's most scenic train rides are in Switzerland, and reaching Grindelwald is no exception. Travelers can take a train to Interlaken-Ost and then transfer to Berner Oberland Bahn to arrive in Grindelwald.
Fly like an eagle on Grindelwald's First Glider ride
The First Glider is a thrilling aerial canopy ride designed to resemble an eagle and mimic what it would feel like to fly through the sky, offering a bird's-eye view of the surrounding area. Participants are strapped into one of four spaces, lying horizontally on their stomachs. Once secured, the steel cable ride steadily retreats backward from Schreckfeld to the Grindelwald First summit at a speed of about 44 miles per hour before swooping back to its starting point at 51 miles per hour.
Although the ride lasts just a few minutes, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. One Tripadvisor reviewer shares, "We loved the bird's eye view of the snow and landscape beneath us." The First Glider operates year-round, though it closes for maintenance from late October to December. Weather conditions may cause last-minute closures, and long waiting times are common during peak seasons. Visitors should arrive as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Participants must be at least 10 years old, 51 inches tall, and weigh no more than 275 pounds. The best time to ride depends on your ideal weather preferences. Summer (June to September) offers clearer views of the surrounding mountain ranges, while winter (December to March) provides a snowy, postcard-perfect landscape.
Embrace outdoor recreation in Grindelwald
The mountain town of Grindelwald is one of Switzerland's most iconic destinations famed for views and adventure, boasting lake-side vistas, scenic hikes, and access to seven prominent mountain ranges. Because of the unique topography in the Bernese Oberland region, visitors can expect epic scenery coupled with some of the most picturesque outdoor excursions. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the village's traditional alpine wooden cabins, creating a picture-perfect escape. From here, you can explore the Glacier Gorge, traversing tunnels and walkways for a close-up view of the canyon's rock face. A highlight is the rope bridge that provides a unique vantage point of the natural wonder.
Another must-visit is Bussalp, accessible via a bus network from the village. The Bussalp terrace offers sweeping views of the Jungfrau, Mönch, and Eiger mountains. Visitors can hike back to the village, making the return journey an adventure of its own. While here, enjoy some hearty, traditional alpine fare and relax at the Bergrestaurant Bussalp.
During the winter, don't miss the Big Pintenfritz, which is the world's longest sledding track at about 9 miles long. Access to the track requires a 2.5-hour hike from First to Faulhorn — a challenging but rewarding trek leading to a thrilling 30-minute descent. For those who love heights, a visit to the highest railway in Europe, Jungfraujoch, via the Eiger Express is essential. At 11,332 feet above sea level, it offers stunning views of the Aletsch Glacier. With its 360-degree panoramas, this destination is perfect for capturing some incredible photos.