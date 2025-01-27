The Eerie Fact About A Plane's Oxygen Masks That May Leave You Feeling A Bit Uneasy

You hear it at the beginning of every flight: In the event of an emergency, oxygen masks will drop from the plane ceiling for all passengers. But how much oxygen is really available for each flier? The answer might be less than you think. Believe it or not, each person only gets about 12 minutes of oxygen before the supply runs out. As unsettling as that information sounds, it might actually be more than you need in an emergency. To find out why, Islands spoke to Captain Richard Levy, who flew for American Airlines for more than four decades before retiring and serving as an aviation expert and instructor at another major U.S. airline.

Flying is an extremely safe kind of travel statistically, but scary cases like the series of Boeing 737 airplane accidents can still get us thinking about emergencies that happen in the air. If you've been worrying about how long airplane oxygen masks really last, you're in luck. Captain Levy assured us: "Is the supply of oxygen on commercial airliners sufficient? The simple answer is yes."