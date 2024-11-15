The Nerve-Racking Reality About How Long Airplane Oxygen Masks Really Last

If you're about to take a flight, the likelihood is that you're going to be completely safe. You may deal with the unspoken etiquette around reclining your seat on a plane or whether your in-flight meal will reach you before it gets cold. While it's common to have a kid kicking your seat or wonder why your plane's overhead bin space runs out so fast, you may never have experienced a drop in cabin pressure, causing the oxygen masks to fall from above. This is mentioned in every safety briefing, but you may not know much about them, other than that they don't inflate completely. One fact that may not make you feel super comfortable is that the masks only have around 15 minutes' worth of oxygen. However, the reality around that fact is much less frightening than it sounds.

If the plane's oxygen masks fall when the cabin pressure drops, your job is to put it on right away and breathe normally. The pilot will immediately put on their mask and then fly the plane to a lower altitude below 10,000 feet, where you can breathe as usual. This process is usually done in less than the amount of time it would take to run out of oxygen. However, you should still know everything you can about why the masks are important and why you're told to put on your own before assisting others.