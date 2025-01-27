How Hawaii's Vacation Rental Changes Will Affect Tourists Hoping To Vacation There

Hawaii's ultimate swimming destinations, gorgeous beaches, and breathtaking views of nature make it a coveted vacation spot for both long-term residents and short-term visitors. Rising inflation and a housing crisis, however, have led to an acute shortage of affordable homes for Hawaiians.

Now, a new law targeting services such as Airbnb aims to regulate short-term vacation rentals and boost the housing supply for locals. "This bill provides counties with home rule authority to see that vacation rentals are not allowed in communities that do not want them," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a statement when signing the bill in May 2024. "This will help against the adverse impacts of non-resident ownership of short-term rentals, which impedes housing supply for residents and emphasizes the unique needs of each county in regulating such accommodations."

That means finding a short-term vacation rental in Hawaii will likely become more difficult and more expensive, requiring some visitors to rethink their accommodation plans.