Airbnb's Most Unavoidable Problems That Are Causing Travelers To Ditch The App Entirely

While more and more people are traveling, fewer are choosing Airbnbs, and it's easy to see why. Though Airbnb used to be seen as an affordable and fun alternative to hotels that offered a more authentic view of what it's really like to live in a destination, users are increasingly finding that renting through the platform is no longer a good deal. More frustratingly, the high prices don't always seem to come with high-quality experiences or good service.

Thanks to headlines about hidden cameras, horror stories about travelers losing thousands on fake rentals, and nightmarish accounts of hosts being anything but welcoming, Airbnb has developed something of a sketchy reputation. For many, the allure of having their own kitchen to cook in and a hot tub to unwind in after a day of sightseeing is no longer worth the risk. Between scams and security risks and increasing legal and ethical issues of Airbnbs around the world, it's no surprise that many travelers are seeking out vacation rental platforms that aren't Airbnb — or even going back to choosing a hotel over an Airbnb.