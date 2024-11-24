Airbnb's Most Unavoidable Problems That Are Causing Travelers To Ditch The App Entirely
While more and more people are traveling, fewer are choosing Airbnbs, and it's easy to see why. Though Airbnb used to be seen as an affordable and fun alternative to hotels that offered a more authentic view of what it's really like to live in a destination, users are increasingly finding that renting through the platform is no longer a good deal. More frustratingly, the high prices don't always seem to come with high-quality experiences or good service.
Thanks to headlines about hidden cameras, horror stories about travelers losing thousands on fake rentals, and nightmarish accounts of hosts being anything but welcoming, Airbnb has developed something of a sketchy reputation. For many, the allure of having their own kitchen to cook in and a hot tub to unwind in after a day of sightseeing is no longer worth the risk. Between scams and security risks and increasing legal and ethical issues of Airbnbs around the world, it's no surprise that many travelers are seeking out vacation rental platforms that aren't Airbnb — or even going back to choosing a hotel over an Airbnb.
It's not actually a bargain anymore
As far back as 2019, Airbnb users have been complaining that the once budget-friendly travel solution has become too expensive to be worth the cost. One frustrating reason for that are fees that aren't included in the nightly price, which can almost double the actual amount you'll owe. Another issue is that although Airbnb mostly began with individual people renting out a spare room in their homes, the platform has now become a profitable enough way of advertising short-term rentals that many of the hosts you see on Airbnb are actually property management corporations.
The biggest issue might not even be the hidden fees or the greedy corporate hosts. It may simply be that Airbnb isn't interested in being a budget travel choice anymore. As reported by New York Magazine in 2024, Airbnb's CEO made it clear that although the company has Airbnb Rooms — more affordable single-room accommodations — cheaper rentals are not necessarily a priority of Airbnb going forward.
There can be scams and safety issues
One of the major advantages of an Airbnb is that you have a lot of choices, from treehouses to a farmhouse designed to look like a giant potato. But unfortunately, along with all that variety comes a lack of standardized safety. While uniform hotel rooms and suites are required to follow strict safety regulations, there is more flexibility for Airbnbs. Horrifically, there can also be major privacy and safety concerns in Airbnbs, like the hidden cameras some guests have famously found during their stays.
Travelers also have to contend with hazards before they arrive. For example, there are fake listings on Airbnb's platform, designed to scam potential renters. One of the most common are Airbnb "bait and switch" scams, where the images of the rental don't match reality. Often, the hosts claim that something has gone wrong with the original house so they have to move their guests into another unit at the last minute. While there are ways to spot fake photos on an Airbnb listing, it makes sense that, for some travelers, it isn't worth the risk.
Airbnb rentals are illegal in many cities
Have you ever considered whether or not the Airbnb you're booking is legally allowed to be rented? Short-term rentals, like the ones you can book on Airbnb, can cause issues for local communities, and, increasingly, legislators are deciding that allowing them is not worth the trouble. In many areas, like New York City (where it's legal to rent a room in someone's place for the night but illegal to rent out an entire apartment for under 30 days), Airbnbs are facing a lot more regulations than they used to. In Barcelona, any Airbnb operating without a city license is illegal. And for some time, Berlin completely banned short-term rentals.
Hosts often still operate in areas where Airbnb is illegal, and you can't always tell from a listing whether or not the host is allowed to be renting it to you. Typically, hosts are the ones who face penalties for illegal Airbnbs — not the renters — but you might end up talking to officials or disgruntled neighbors about the legality of your booking during your trip, which doesn't make for a particularly relaxing stay. There is also a risk that a host operating outside the law may not be adhering to other regulations — meaning there might be additional safety and security threats to contend with.
There are ethical issues with choosing an Airbnb
In October 2024, a wave of protests broke out across Spain as thousands marched against allowing short-term vacation rentals, like Airbnb. While this was a particularly striking protest, it wasn't the first and likely won't be the last. Airbnb is extremely controversial in many places around the world, and for some, the ethical concerns inherent to Airbnb's business model lead them to choose other options for their trip. Though the opportunity to live like a local in your favorite neighborhood can be a major draw, Airbnbs can also make life harder for those who live there permanently.
Unfortunately, the profitability of Airbnb can lead property owners to turn their rentals into short-term ones. When that happens, a potential home for the people who live and work in the area is converted into a place for tourists. The demand for housing in the area then increases, meaning that landlords are able to charge more for long-term rentals, too. This process often prices out lifelong residents at your destination. Although no one traveler is responsible for this trend, it is why many tourists, including travel expert Rick Steves, say you should rethink booking an Airbnb.
Many hosts expect more from guests and provide less than hotels
While Airbnb may have once been seen as the more convenient choice compared to traditional hotels, increasingly, many travelers are finding the rules set by hosts to be overly restrictive, without providing the many amenities that a hotel offers. Airbnb hosts are allowed to set their own rules and are sometimes known to enforce several pages of requirements for staying at their rental. This can include the guest having to clean parts of the property, do the laundry, and take out the trash. Guests who fail to meet the host's standards may find themselves receiving a bad review after their stay — which can be particularly frustrating for those who also paid a high cleaning fee when they booked the Airbnb in the first place.
If you stay at a hotel, the cleaning is included in the price of the room, and you're extremely unlikely to walk in on the first day of your vacation and find a list of expectations waiting for you. Unlike at hotels, which generally have people working around the clock on the premises in case of any issues, it can be tricky to get immediate help if you have a bad experience at an Airbnb. You can try to get assistance from the host or request a refund from the platform, but it's not always as easy as just calling the front desk at a hotel.