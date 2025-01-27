Explore Alaska's Off-The-Beaten-Path Towns And Untouched Wilderness On A Lesser-Known Coastal Route

The Alaska Marine Highway was designed to be incredibly flexible. After arriving at one of its many ports, you're free to bring just about anything on board, including bikes, kayaks, or even your vehicle. You'll pay a fare based on how far you're traveling and the size of any vehicle traveling with you. Then, simply hop off the ferry when you reach your destination. If you've ever commuted from the suburbs into the city, it's essentially the same concept — just with much better views.

Keep in mind that the Alaska Marine Highway fleet consists of a variety of different vessels. Some are massive carriers that can hold 600 travelers, while others are only rated to hold 100. But regardless of where you're trying to go and what you're trying to bring, the reservation agents at Alaska Marine Highway can help you quickly build a travel schedule that fits your needs.

However, none of the boats in the fleet are as luxurious as cruise ships. Many long-distance travelers will set up camp in the solarium or out on the deck to enjoy the stars, though you can book a cabin if you want something more comfortable. You'll also get to enjoy amenities like an observation deck, arcade, and reading room to help pass the time, though these vary from ship to ship. Worried about queasiness on board? You can try to fight seasickness with this food combination.