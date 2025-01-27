Explore Alaska's Off-The-Beaten-Path Towns And Untouched Wilderness On A Lesser-Known Coastal Route
Navigating the rugged terrain of Alaska is a challenge. Unlike the rest of the United States, much of Alaska is an untamed wilderness, and large portions of the landscape are devoid of roads — meaning it's not always possible to drive from one destination to the next. Because of this, boats and planes are common forms of transportation. In fact, one of Alaska's most beautiful national parks is barely visited because it's only accessible via airplane, and many of the state's most charming towns are best reached via boat. Thankfully, the Alaska Marine Highway offers a simple way to navigate Alaska's coastal regions, as the ferry system is an extraordinary amenity that'll quickly get you to Alaska's most rustic destinations.
Despite its name, the Alaska Marine Highway isn't a traditional highway. In fact, it's not even a road. Instead, it's a state-owned ferry system that runs 3,500 miles through the waters surrounding Alaska, Washington, and the nearby Aleutian Islands. The ferries in its fleet provide access to over 30 different coastal communities, many of which are inaccessible by other forms of transit. The Alaska Marine Highway is sort of like a cruise — but really, it's often the most practical form of transit. And if you're seeking an Alaskan adventure that truly gets you off the beaten path, it's worth taking a ride through the Gulf of Alaska.
Using the Alaska Marine Highway
The Alaska Marine Highway was designed to be incredibly flexible. After arriving at one of its many ports, you're free to bring just about anything on board, including bikes, kayaks, or even your vehicle. You'll pay a fare based on how far you're traveling and the size of any vehicle traveling with you. Then, simply hop off the ferry when you reach your destination. If you've ever commuted from the suburbs into the city, it's essentially the same concept — just with much better views.
Keep in mind that the Alaska Marine Highway fleet consists of a variety of different vessels. Some are massive carriers that can hold 600 travelers, while others are only rated to hold 100. But regardless of where you're trying to go and what you're trying to bring, the reservation agents at Alaska Marine Highway can help you quickly build a travel schedule that fits your needs.
However, none of the boats in the fleet are as luxurious as cruise ships. Many long-distance travelers will set up camp in the solarium or out on the deck to enjoy the stars, though you can book a cabin if you want something more comfortable. You'll also get to enjoy amenities like an observation deck, arcade, and reading room to help pass the time, though these vary from ship to ship. Worried about queasiness on board? You can try to fight seasickness with this food combination.
Access pristine wilderness with the Alaska Marine Highway
The Alaska Marine Highway offers several routes that run from Alaska down to Washington. That means there are dozens of adventures at your fingertips — and narrowing down the options can be a challenge. But if you're looking for a classic Alaskan getaway, consider making a stop at Juneau. With a charming downtown, plenty of dramatic mountain adventures, and a nearby ghost town with a historic hiking trail, it's bound to appeal to all sorts of travelers.
Petersburg is another unspoiled gem. Nicknamed "Little Norway," its small downtown is home to plenty of quaint local shops, and you can hike the short Hungry Point Trail to soak in mountain views while meandering through a vibrant muskeg ecosystem. For lodging, check out the Scandia House. Located right in the heart of Petersburg, you'll be just steps from the harbor and wild views of Alaska's most remote mountains.
Truth be told, most stops along the Alaska Marine Highway put you within striking distance of epic outdoor pursuits. Haines puts you near Tlegu Beach and Mount Riley, Ketchikan offers a wonderful Totem Heritage Center and quick access to the Ward Lake Nature Trailhead, and Kodiak gets you close to Fossil Beach and its rugged coastline. Be sure to check out the full route and schedule to build your perfect Alaskan adventure.