The Breathtaking And Uncrowded Gulf Coast Fishing Village With A Funky Florida Keys Feel
Florida was once full of tucked-away little spots filled with an old-time, traditional Americana vibe that today sometimes feels lost forever. Many people head to the quirky, under-the-radar Stock Island to experience Florida Keys vibes, where fishing, relaxing, and sundowners are still the order of the day. However, you don't have to drive the length of the Overseas Highway to conjure up that Sunshine State magic — there are plenty of other places where life still moves at a slower pace. One of the quaintest and most charming is Cortez, a delightful fishing village on the Gulf Coast.
Cortez lies in Manatee County on the Gulf Coast, about halfway between St. Petersburg and Sarasota. While it is almost completely surrounded by the sprawling city of Bradenton's modernity and chaos, this tiny fishing village has held on to its peaceful charm and still exudes an atmosphere that brings to mind the best of the Florida Keys.
A picturesque waterfront and historic charm in Cortez
It is worth saying that there isn't much to do in Cortez. Unlike South Beach's Sunset Harbour (an underrated and affordable neighborhood for Florida nightlife), this won't be the ideal destination for anyone looking for exciting attractions. But if you want an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and a chance to refresh and relax, this is the place for you.
It is worth exploring the rich history of this delightful settlement. Founded in 1890 by settlers from North Carolina, it has retained much of its antiquated ambiance, with historic seafront cottages built by the first inhabitants and bungalows from the 1920s. The Florida Maritime Museum is a great place to get a little historical context, but be sure to check if it's open before adding it to your itinerary. The real joy of Cortez comes from wandering around its tiny yet lovely town center.
Most of the life in Cortez happens on its beautiful waterfront. Refurbished boats are showcased by the sea, celebrating the town's maritime heritage. Fishing charters, jet ski hire, and kayak rentals line the waterfront, giving visitors the chance to enjoy Palma Sola Bay or Anna Maria Island.
Cortez's delectable seafood
The real reason most people end up in Cortez is to eat. Fishing is still the lifeblood of the town, and the locals claim that they have the freshest seafood and the best eateries in the region. Whether this is true is up for debate, but it is certainly up there with the authentic, little-known coastal village of Mayport with unmatched seafood.
The Star Fish Company is one of the best-known fishing outfits in the area, and they provide much of their catch to local restaurants, as well as shipping nationwide. However, the catch of the day can always be found in their own relaxed joint, which was featured in celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's show "Emeril's Florida" on the Cooking Channel in 2016. The vibe is decidedly casual, as visitors stand in line to order and eat picnic-style with plastic cutlery, but the food is exceptional. Seafood chowder, blackened mahi, and smoked mullet are all cooked to perfection and incredibly reasonably priced. Just be warned — service can be slow, and they only accept cash.
Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina is another mouthwatering spot. It offers excellent views of Anna Maria Island and a delightful outdoor tiki bar, which adds a dash of retro charm to the place's ambiance. Finally, Cortez Kitchen is a great option for a fun night out, thanks to its regular live music performances.