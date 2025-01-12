The Breathtaking And Uncrowded Gulf Coast Fishing Village With A Funky Florida Keys Feel

It is worth saying that there isn't much to do in Cortez. Unlike South Beach's Sunset Harbour (an underrated and affordable neighborhood for Florida nightlife), this won't be the ideal destination for anyone looking for exciting attractions. But if you want an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and a chance to refresh and relax, this is the place for you.

It is worth exploring the rich history of this delightful settlement. Founded in 1890 by settlers from North Carolina, it has retained much of its antiquated ambiance, with historic seafront cottages built by the first inhabitants and bungalows from the 1920s. The Florida Maritime Museum is a great place to get a little historical context, but be sure to check if it's open before adding it to your itinerary. The real joy of Cortez comes from wandering around its tiny yet lovely town center.

Most of the life in Cortez happens on its beautiful waterfront. Refurbished boats are showcased by the sea, celebrating the town's maritime heritage. Fishing charters, jet ski hire, and kayak rentals line the waterfront, giving visitors the chance to enjoy Palma Sola Bay or Anna Maria Island.