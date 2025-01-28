Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Resort Town With North Carolina's Only Natural Hot Springs
From the "jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway" to the "Yosemite of the East," the Blue Ridge Mountains region flaunts a spectacular array of awe-inspiring travel destinations. However, only one Blue Ridge destination has a unique blend of natural hot springs and resort-town comfort. This destination is none other than Hot Springs, North Carolina, a paradise full of natural beauty, relaxing soaks, and outdoor adventure.
Home to the only natural hot springs in all of North Carolina, the town of Hot Springs takes up a space of just under 3 square miles. A popular vacation spot for resort-goers since the 1800s, Hot Springs still wows visitors to this day. Find this magical getaway less than an hour from Asheville, tucked away near Spring Creek and the French Broad River. In Hot Springs, travelers can expect an experience complete with a resort centered around the region's mineral-rich waters, incredible opportunities for outdoor recreation, and landscapes full of Blue Ridge charm. While impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024, this beloved oasis is in the process of rebuilding its vibrant community.
How to get the resort experience in Hot Springs, North Carolina
For the most indulgent outing, spend your North Carolina vacation at Hot Springs Resort and Spa. Forecasted to reopen in the spring of 2025, the resort stretches across 100 acres with a property featuring mineral baths, picnic areas, suites, campsites, cabins, and even RV hookups. The camping areas curl around the nearby French Broad River, providing campers with serene riverfront views. Meanwhile, the property's cozy cabins range from rustic digs to amenity-filled options with mineral water tubs. The resort's suites also feature jetted mineral water bathtubs, plus multiple rooms and beds so families and other groups can spread out. For the most space and luxury, groups of up to eight can rent the Officers Bungalow, while up to six people can fit inside the gorgeous Sandbar House.
Though these resort stay options can heighten the hot springs experience, you don't have to book a stay to enjoy the mineral pools. While all mineral bath guests must make reservations to soak in the warm waters, these reservations are open to the public. Warmed and mineral-enriched by the Earth and kept clean by a sanitization process including UV lights, the hot springs can be accessed from Hot Springs Resort or Broadwing Farm Cabins, another local accommodation option.
Explore Hot Springs' natural beauty and best activities
When you're not soaking in the soothing waters of Hot Springs' mineral baths, experience more local wonders while hiking, rafting, fishing, or even joining a llama trek. For hikers, the town's proximity to the Appalachian Trail is a huge draw. Appalachian Trail thru-hikers will appreciate a hot spring soak after hours of hiking, as will sightseers who spend the day exploring other local trails. These routes include the Lover's Leap hike, which treats visitors to an aerial view of Hot Springs.
If you prefer to discover the local scenery by water, plan a paddling or floating trip. Thanks to the nearby French Broad River, Hot Springs has endless opportunities for rafting, kayaking, canoeing, and tubing. In the summer, rent an inner tube for a leisurely float down the river. For a more active outing, join a guided rafting trip across Class I and II rapids with French Broad Adventures.
Vacationers can also take their Hot Springs trip to the next level with a llama trek. Hosted by Llamas of Hot Springs, the town's llama trips wind along regional trails while guides share facts about llamas, local history, and native species. Along with the scenic llama lunch at Camp Hale in Colorado, this adorable experience is one of America's best attractions for wildlife enthusiasts.