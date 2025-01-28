Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Resort Town With North Carolina's Only Natural Hot Springs

From the "jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway" to the "Yosemite of the East," the Blue Ridge Mountains region flaunts a spectacular array of awe-inspiring travel destinations. However, only one Blue Ridge destination has a unique blend of natural hot springs and resort-town comfort. This destination is none other than Hot Springs, North Carolina, a paradise full of natural beauty, relaxing soaks, and outdoor adventure.

Home to the only natural hot springs in all of North Carolina, the town of Hot Springs takes up a space of just under 3 square miles. A popular vacation spot for resort-goers since the 1800s, Hot Springs still wows visitors to this day. Find this magical getaway less than an hour from Asheville, tucked away near Spring Creek and the French Broad River. In Hot Springs, travelers can expect an experience complete with a resort centered around the region's mineral-rich waters, incredible opportunities for outdoor recreation, and landscapes full of Blue Ridge charm. While impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024, this beloved oasis is in the process of rebuilding its vibrant community.