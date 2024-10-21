Explore This Breathtaking And Underrated National Forest Best Known As 'Yosemite Of The East'

Within the 531,148 acres of trees and mountains that make up North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest lies an enchanting destination known as the "Yosemite of the East." This breathtaking and underrated region is Panthertown Valley, a backcountry area full of picturesque landscapes begging to be explored.

Located just under two hours away from one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, Panthertown Valley welcomes over 35,000 annual visitors. Adventurous spirits come to this Blue Ridge National Heritage Area site for everything from hiking and camping to mountain biking and sightseeing at the local waterfalls, gorges, valleys, and mountains.

Maintained by Friends of Panthertown, a conservation group partnered with the U.S. Forest Service, this recreation area invites you to come and connect with North Carolina's natural wonders. On a journey into this woodsy wonderland, travelers can expect to find a new appreciation for the outdoors amid the trout-filled waters and forested hills.