Explore This Breathtaking And Underrated National Forest Best Known As 'Yosemite Of The East'
Within the 531,148 acres of trees and mountains that make up North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest lies an enchanting destination known as the "Yosemite of the East." This breathtaking and underrated region is Panthertown Valley, a backcountry area full of picturesque landscapes begging to be explored.
Located just under two hours away from one of North Carolina's most iconic attractions, Panthertown Valley welcomes over 35,000 annual visitors. Adventurous spirits come to this Blue Ridge National Heritage Area site for everything from hiking and camping to mountain biking and sightseeing at the local waterfalls, gorges, valleys, and mountains.
Maintained by Friends of Panthertown, a conservation group partnered with the U.S. Forest Service, this recreation area invites you to come and connect with North Carolina's natural wonders. On a journey into this woodsy wonderland, travelers can expect to find a new appreciation for the outdoors amid the trout-filled waters and forested hills.
How to get the most out of a trip to Panthertown Valley
First, choose how you want to explore the area. For a hiking-centric trip, guests should focus on the Panthertown Trails System. Here, visitors will find 30 miles of trails, plus a treasure trove of rock hops and side trails. Mountain bikers can also enjoy local trails, but they'll want to focus on bike-designated areas like Blackrock Trail. Meanwhile, anglers can pack their fishing license and put on some waders for fly-fishing along the Western North Carolina Fly-Fishing Trail. Even campers are invited to hunker down in the valley — just don't expect to find organized campgrounds. For a cushier stay, visitors can book a cottage, hotel room, or cabin in one of the surrounding quaint North Carolina towns beforehand, like Cashiers.
Sightseers will find beauty throughout the region, but there are a few spots to prioritize for jaw-dropping landscapes. Panthertown Valley's top landmarks include the Great Wall of Panthertown's impressive granite rock face and scenic overlook areas like Salt Rock Gap. For waterfall views that rival the iconic Sliding Rock, head to gorgeous spots like Schoolhouse Falls and Granny Burrell Falls.
Visitors willing to go on a scavenger hunt may even find hidden treasures while climbing the valley's Little Green Mountain. Several past visitors, including this TripAdvisor reviewer, report finding blueberry bushes in a clearing toward the top of Little Green Mountain. Be careful and stay aware while visiting this area, though. Black bears are regularly spotted on Little Green Mountain and in many other places throughout Panthertown Valley.
The best time to visit North Carolina's Yosemite of the East
The best season for visiting Panthertown Valley depends largely on your preferences and what you want out of your trip. Free to access year-round, Panthertown Valley offers unique adventures in every season. For the most vibrant scenery, consider touring the region in autumn or spring. Home to a significant chunk of America's favorite drive (aka the Blue Ridge Parkway), North Carolina enjoys some explosive fall foliage. In October, leaf peepers can join a guided hike through Patherntown's colorful forests. In spring, the valley celebrates local flora like the rare pink shell azalea with botanist-led wildflower hikes. During both seasons, guests can expect brisk weather thanks to temperatures between the 40s and 60s.
Visitors willing to brave more intense weather may also appreciate Panthertown Valley's serene winter landscapes and lush summer scenery. Past hikers report that the region's waterfalls shine in the frosty weather, even if icy trails can make navigation difficult. Despite temperatures creeping up into the 80s, some past visitors say the valley can also be surprisingly refreshing in the summer. During these warm months, hikers can enjoy dense greenery flourishing throughout Panthertown.