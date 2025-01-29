'One Of The UK's Favorite Beaches' Is Renowned For Dramatic Landscapes, Golden Sand Dunes, And Seclusion

There are numerous approaches to Three Cliffs Bay, and it's wise to know the route, the length and difficulty of the walk, and the tide schedule before you head out. A good choice is the Parkmill route as it allows access to different areas of the beach no matter the tide status. Park in the field by Shepherds of Gower, a coffee shop that has sandwiches and other light fare, for a few pounds. Then, walk across the bridge over the river. Head right, toward the trees. At the fork, take the path out of the forest to the golf course, which you can traverse with care for players, along the side until you see the castle ruins. After pausing to take in the beautiful view, descend the dunes to the beach path. Or if that's too steep, continue along the course until you reach the path.

At the beach, rest from your walk and have a picnic in view of the Three Cliffs. Explore the beach, looking for sea glass and seashells, and take a cautious dip if the weather and tides cooperate and a lifeguard is on duty. Lifeguards are scheduled on weekends and holidays in May and June and daily from the start of July through early September. Viewing a sunrise or sunset at Three Cliffs is memorable, and it's also an International Dark Sky Community, meaning the stars will be extra-visible due to a lack of light pollution. From March through September, the Milky Way sweeps across the brilliant night sky, reminding us that we're a miniscule part of the vast cosmos.