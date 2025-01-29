'One Of The UK's Favorite Beaches' Is Renowned For Dramatic Landscapes, Golden Sand Dunes, And Seclusion
Often overlooked by U.K. visitors, Wales is a beautiful country with wide open green spaces and fishing villages, castles, and Celtic ruins. With an undulating coastline –- and a breathtaking 870-mile coastal walking path — Wales is dotted with coves and beaches. Condé Nast Traveller named Three Cliffs Bay as one of "The Best Beaches in the UK" for its golden sand dunes and dramatic setting, overlooked by the ruins of the 12th-century Pennard Castle. And local travel agency Gower Holidays called Three Cliffs Bay "one of the U.K.'s favourite beaches" for its remarkable views. Named for the three spikes of limestone jutting from the sea at the end of a precipitous path, Three Cliffs is also popular with experienced rock climbers. Adding to the scenic beauty, a river winds from the hills and snakes its way through the sand before emptying into the sea. The beach is not immediately accessible from the road, adding to its seclusion and requiring a level of physical ability to traverse dunes and walk a minimum of 10 minutes. You could explore the area on horseback, or with your canine pal, as the area is dog-friendly year-round.
A half-hour by car from the city of Swansea and 90 minutes from the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Three Cliffs is on the picturesque Gower Peninsula in South Wales. The first of the U.K.'s 46 Natural Landscapes, which are protected areas deemed of national importance, the 70-square-mile peninsula is full of nature reserves and ancient archaeological sites in addition to quiet, sandy beaches backed by limestone cliffs and rolling green hills.
Visiting Three Cliffs
There are numerous approaches to Three Cliffs Bay, and it's wise to know the route, the length and difficulty of the walk, and the tide schedule before you head out. A good choice is the Parkmill route as it allows access to different areas of the beach no matter the tide status. Park in the field by Shepherds of Gower, a coffee shop that has sandwiches and other light fare, for a few pounds. Then, walk across the bridge over the river. Head right, toward the trees. At the fork, take the path out of the forest to the golf course, which you can traverse with care for players, along the side until you see the castle ruins. After pausing to take in the beautiful view, descend the dunes to the beach path. Or if that's too steep, continue along the course until you reach the path.
At the beach, rest from your walk and have a picnic in view of the Three Cliffs. Explore the beach, looking for sea glass and seashells, and take a cautious dip if the weather and tides cooperate and a lifeguard is on duty. Lifeguards are scheduled on weekends and holidays in May and June and daily from the start of July through early September. Viewing a sunrise or sunset at Three Cliffs is memorable, and it's also an International Dark Sky Community, meaning the stars will be extra-visible due to a lack of light pollution. From March through September, the Milky Way sweeps across the brilliant night sky, reminding us that we're a miniscule part of the vast cosmos.
More to see and do around the Gower Peninsula
The Gower Peninsula has plenty of other beaches to explore and a host of waterfalls, too. Also on lists of the best U.K. beaches is Rhossili, 10 miles west of Three Cliffs. Backed by windswept cliffs, Rhossili's 3 miles of undisturbed sand overlooks a rocky island called Worm's Head, which resembles a serpent and is managed by the National Trust. Stay at the Worm's Head Hotel for panoramic sea views, direct beach access, and a restaurant, lounge, and beer garden.
The remote Brecon Beacons National Park is part of an area known as Waterfall Country. If you've ever wondered where the 90-foot waterfall obscuring the Batcave was filmed in "The Dark Knight Rises," look no further than Henrhyd Falls. It's one of more than a dozen falls in this area and is 28 miles inland from Three Cliffs. Less than 4 miles from Three Cliffs, Oxwich Bay Hotel is on another quiet beach, and the hotel's range of accommodation includes two-person pods and homes that sleep eight.
Other things to do on the Gower Peninsula include learning about the area's historic rural ways at Parkmill's Gower Heritage Centre and soaring over the cliffs and sea in a small plane from Gower Flight Centre. Dylan Thomas fans will want to spend time at Swansea's Dylan Thomas Centre and Brown's Hotel in Laugharne, which was Thomas' hangout. If you're up for venturing farther afield, head to another top-ranked U.K. beach just across the Bristol Channel.