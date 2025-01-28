Argentina's Oldest Cafe Is The Beating Heart Of Artsy Buenos Aires, Aka 'The Paris Of Latin America'

It may come as a surprise, but there are ways to visit Europe without actually visiting Europe. Jet-setting off to a place like Rome, Madrid, or Paris certainly comes with its perks, but also with its fair share of expenses and massive crowds. This is why it's good not to forget about the places all over the world that sport European flair even when they're on a different continent. Rich in history, art, culture, and, of course, food, the underrated Buenos Aires is considered the "Europe of South America" or sometimes specifically the "Paris of Latin America". One of the best places to experience Argentinian culture is Café Tortoni, the oldest cafe in Argentina.

Café Tortoni is located on the Avenida de Mayo, one of the most famous and historical streets in Buenos Aires. It is only a 10-minute walk from Plaza de Mayo, where Argentina's May Revolution happened in 1810 and where Eva Perón spoke to a massive crowd in front of Casa Rosada in the 1940s — among many other historical events that took place there. In addition to being a must-visit attraction in and of itself in Buenos Aires, Café Tortoni is also a less than 15-minute walk from the Palacio Barolo, one of the city's most notable and beautiful buildings, and a 20-minute walk to the Teatro Colón. If you want to get a sense of Argentinian culture and history, a coffee or meal at Café Tortoni should be at the top of your Buenos Aires itinerary.