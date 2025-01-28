Argentina's Oldest Cafe Is The Beating Heart Of Artsy Buenos Aires, Aka 'The Paris Of Latin America'
It may come as a surprise, but there are ways to visit Europe without actually visiting Europe. Jet-setting off to a place like Rome, Madrid, or Paris certainly comes with its perks, but also with its fair share of expenses and massive crowds. This is why it's good not to forget about the places all over the world that sport European flair even when they're on a different continent. Rich in history, art, culture, and, of course, food, the underrated Buenos Aires is considered the "Europe of South America" or sometimes specifically the "Paris of Latin America". One of the best places to experience Argentinian culture is Café Tortoni, the oldest cafe in Argentina.
Café Tortoni is located on the Avenida de Mayo, one of the most famous and historical streets in Buenos Aires. It is only a 10-minute walk from Plaza de Mayo, where Argentina's May Revolution happened in 1810 and where Eva Perón spoke to a massive crowd in front of Casa Rosada in the 1940s — among many other historical events that took place there. In addition to being a must-visit attraction in and of itself in Buenos Aires, Café Tortoni is also a less than 15-minute walk from the Palacio Barolo, one of the city's most notable and beautiful buildings, and a 20-minute walk to the Teatro Colón. If you want to get a sense of Argentinian culture and history, a coffee or meal at Café Tortoni should be at the top of your Buenos Aires itinerary.
Café Tortoni has been a Buenos Aires establishment since 1858
Old, established cafés have an interesting way of documenting the history of a place. Much like the Art Nouveau-style Caffé Florian in Venice, said to be one of the oldest cafes in the world, Café Tortoni has withstood the test of time and has been around through many eras in Argentinian history. The cafe was started in 1858 by a French businessman named Jean Touan, who opened Tortoni in honor of another cafe in Paris of the same name that was renowned for its clientele of forward-thinkers and creatives. Just like its Parisian namesake, Café Tortoni in Buenos Aires was also famous amongst authors, artists, and revolutionary thinkers, particularly as a meeting place and nightclub in the 1920s through the 1940s.
Today, the cafe retains a lot of its Art Nouveau architecture and still operates as both a restaurant and a coffeehouse, as well as a space for cultural events like tango dances, film screenings, and other shows. The walls are also adorned with over 100 works of art from past patrons, meaning it's not just a place for an excellent cup of coffee but is also a gallery of historical art in a sense. The cafe is made up of four rooms and serves both hot and cold coffee drinks as well as cocktails, wine, beer, and food items like sandwiches, charcuterie, desserts and more. Café Tortoni's significance has also attracted modern celebrity visitors like Francis Ford Coppola, Susan Sarandon, Arthur Miller, Susan Sontag, Hillary Clinton, and many more. Of course, since it is such a major attraction, it's best to visit right when the cafe opens (around 8 a.m.) to avoid long wait times.
Buenos Aires has a European flair and is known for its rich culture and food
It's safe to say that if you love Paris, you'll also likely love Buenos Aires. The city is brimming with gorgeous architecture and amazing activities. In addition to Café Tortoni, visitors can see many Art Nouveau and Art Deco buildings throughout the city, including the Hotel Chile, the former Critica Newspaper headquarters, and more. Buenos Aires is also full of amazing food (especially barbecue), shopping, and nightlife. Additionally, Argentina is the birthplace of tango, so tourists should seek out a show, attend a class, or just go dancing themselves in Buenos Aires.
There are many different neighborhoods to explore in Buenos Aires, but two of the most famous are the Recoleta and Palermo neighborhoods. Recoleta is considered a very upscale, posh neighborhood with lots of mansions along with museums and the famous Recoleta Cemetery — which is the final resting place of Eva Perón. Palermo is much more artsy, with tons of street art to explore, cafes, and restaurants, as well as chic and trendy boutiques around Palermo Soho. Many locals and past visitors suggest taking a street art tour through a company like Viator to truly explore the neighborhood. And while you're exploring, be sure not to neglect the many parks and green spaces in the city, like Jardín Botánico Carlos Thays and Jardín Japonés.