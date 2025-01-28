Hidden In Nebraska's Panhandle Is Its Oldest State Park For Lush, Hilly Views And Endless Recreation

Are you looking for the perfect getaway in nature, with sprawling vistas, lovely buttes, gorgeous Ponderosa pines, and endless activities like fishing, camping, horseback riding, hiking, and more? About a 45-minute drive from Nebraska's famous and quirky Stonehenge replica, Carhenge, you'll find Chadron State Park in the Nebraska panhandle. This is Nebraska's oldest state park, which opened in 1921, and covers 972 acres in the Nebraska National Forest. The sheer number of things you can do in this gorgeous place is staggering. While many activities like horseback riding and the pool are only available from the spring through the early or late fall, new activities like ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and sledding open in the winter.

To visit and explore Chadron State Park, you'll need a Nebraska park permit, which you can get here, as well as fishing and hunting licenses for those specific activities. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of their visit, "This is Nebraska's oldest state park. It wasn't on my original Nebraska itinerary but I am glad we stopped there. The park does it all ... The views are spectacular. We were there on a weekday and we had the [Steamboat] trail to ourselves. A great all around park and I'm sure it is a terrific resource for locals." If camping is your thing, this will be paradise for you, with 22 semi-furnished cabins with A/C, heat, blankets, towels, a fridge, and more from mid-April through mid-November, as well as RV hook-ups, and primitive and modern campsites for tents (you should absolutely try out this simple pool noodle hack for your tent), with laundry, a playground, a dump station, and more. You can make reservations here. However, camping is just scratching the surface of Chadron State Park.