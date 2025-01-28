Hidden In Nebraska's Panhandle Is Its Oldest State Park For Lush, Hilly Views And Endless Recreation
Are you looking for the perfect getaway in nature, with sprawling vistas, lovely buttes, gorgeous Ponderosa pines, and endless activities like fishing, camping, horseback riding, hiking, and more? About a 45-minute drive from Nebraska's famous and quirky Stonehenge replica, Carhenge, you'll find Chadron State Park in the Nebraska panhandle. This is Nebraska's oldest state park, which opened in 1921, and covers 972 acres in the Nebraska National Forest. The sheer number of things you can do in this gorgeous place is staggering. While many activities like horseback riding and the pool are only available from the spring through the early or late fall, new activities like ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and sledding open in the winter.
To visit and explore Chadron State Park, you'll need a Nebraska park permit, which you can get here, as well as fishing and hunting licenses for those specific activities. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of their visit, "This is Nebraska's oldest state park. It wasn't on my original Nebraska itinerary but I am glad we stopped there. The park does it all ... The views are spectacular. We were there on a weekday and we had the [Steamboat] trail to ourselves. A great all around park and I'm sure it is a terrific resource for locals." If camping is your thing, this will be paradise for you, with 22 semi-furnished cabins with A/C, heat, blankets, towels, a fridge, and more from mid-April through mid-November, as well as RV hook-ups, and primitive and modern campsites for tents (you should absolutely try out this simple pool noodle hack for your tent), with laundry, a playground, a dump station, and more. You can make reservations here. However, camping is just scratching the surface of Chadron State Park.
Fishing, horseback riding, hiking, and more at Chadron State Park
Fishing is a popular activity at Chadron State Park, with a pond stocked in the spring and summer with smallmouth bass, yellow perch, and hybrid sunfish, and the Chadron Creek full of wild brook, and rainbow and brown trout. There is hunting as well, and a 3,100-square foot shooting complex open in the summer. If you want to do some archery, there is a range, or you could try out some disc golf on the park's course. You can even shoot some hoops on the basketball court, play a bit of baseball, Pickleball, or volleyball, or pull out your rackets for some tennis. There is a pool open from Memorial Day through Labor Day with lifeguards, plus a trading post and craft center, with a spot to get snacks. You can rent a paddle boat on site seasonally, and take guided trail rides on horseback as well.
Biking and hiking are big activities at Chadron State Park, with miles and miles of trails to choose from. One popular trail is the Blackhills Overlook, which is a 3.3-mile loop with a 501-foot elevation gain that is quiet and serene. You can bring your dog with you as well, and the views are incredible. The Steamboat Trail is a 1.3-mile loop with a 223-foot gain, and it's on the easier side. If you've got little ones with you, this trail is kid-friendly. There are really awesome sandstone formations to see along the way, and it's recommended that you do it clockwise unless you want more of a challenge. Finally, if Nebraska is a hiking destination for you, it's worth visiting the wildly underrated city of Valentine and its International Quiet Trail, about 2.5 hours away.