Nebraska's Bizarre Tribute To Stonehenge Is A Quirky, To-Scale Roadside Replica

Perhaps the greatest evidence of the powerful impression Stonehenge has made is found 4,440 miles away in Alliance, Nebraska. There, amid acres upon acres of cornfields at the west end of the sandy windswept Nebraska road considered one of the most beautiful in America, sits a full-scale replica of the prehistoric monoliths. However, it is not made with sarsen stones but 38 automobiles. To enhance the mimicry, all are stuck into the ground in the same dimensions as Stonehenge and painted gray. Indeed, from a distance, it might seem that you've stepped through an "Outlander" vortex and emerged on Salisbury Plain. Although, you might actually prefer the Nebraska version, as Stonehenge often features among the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world.

The short answer to why Carhenge even exists is "why not?" as its creator, Jim Reinders, once replied. The long answer travels back to England, where Reinders lived and worked from 1976 to 1981. Some years later, in 1987, he decided to build Carhenge on his father's farmland as a memorial to him. As few suitable stones were available in the area, Reinders used cars instead. As he told the Alliance Times-Herald, "Cars are more available in this area, and they are shaped similar to the stones in England." It took about a year and $10,000 to build the structure. Surprisingly, the response went global, drawing 100,000 visitors a year and a plethora of film and television production crews, as well as top rankings on lists of the most unique roadside stops across America.