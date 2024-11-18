Nebraska's Wildly Underrated City Is An Adventurer's Paradise Of Hikes, Rivers, And Canyons

Nebraska might be best known for corn and college football — Memorial Stadium holds over 90,000 fans and becomes the third-biggest city in the state on gameday — but there's more to the Cornhusker state than meets the eye. Many travelers are shocked to discover that Nebraska is home to America's first International Quiet Trail, an award recognizing the type of stillness that's so rare in our world of planes, trains, and automobiles. The site can be found near Valentine, a quaint little town that's a hub for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds.

Experiencing an International Quiet Trail is a big allure for visitors to Valentine, but this underrated town of less than 3,000 residents has more to offer than this one destination. It's too far from Lincoln to enjoy the beloved Sunken Garden, but Valentine is close to incredible natural wonders and a type of beauty you wouldn't expect from a state known for its farmland. Whether you want to enjoy the sound of silence, do some boating, or witness one of the biggest waterfalls in the state, Valentine is chockful of natural wonders.