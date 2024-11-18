Nebraska's Wildly Underrated City Is An Adventurer's Paradise Of Hikes, Rivers, And Canyons
Nebraska might be best known for corn and college football — Memorial Stadium holds over 90,000 fans and becomes the third-biggest city in the state on gameday — but there's more to the Cornhusker state than meets the eye. Many travelers are shocked to discover that Nebraska is home to America's first International Quiet Trail, an award recognizing the type of stillness that's so rare in our world of planes, trains, and automobiles. The site can be found near Valentine, a quaint little town that's a hub for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds.
Experiencing an International Quiet Trail is a big allure for visitors to Valentine, but this underrated town of less than 3,000 residents has more to offer than this one destination. It's too far from Lincoln to enjoy the beloved Sunken Garden, but Valentine is close to incredible natural wonders and a type of beauty you wouldn't expect from a state known for its farmland. Whether you want to enjoy the sound of silence, do some boating, or witness one of the biggest waterfalls in the state, Valentine is chockful of natural wonders.
Experience North America's first International Quiet Trail
Valentine is a tiny Midwest town that's big on adventures, and no adventure in the area has made headlines quite like the Niobrara National Scenic River. This is the spot named North America's first International Quiet Trail, and it's the ideal place to escape the trappings of modern life and reconnect with nature. The 76 miles of explorable river is located just east of town, though the Visitor Center is located downtown on West C Street. Stop in here to learn more about the park and where you're most likely to find solitude. The Niobrara is one of the best Midwest rivers for tubing, so depending on the season, you may have to venture to different areas to experience peace and quiet.
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge is also worth a stop. The Niobrara River forms its northern and western borders, and the refuge is home to deer, bison, and a wide assortment of birds like the native sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie chicken, and bald eagle. You'll only find two trails in the park, but both get you into the shockingly photogenic Nebraska wilderness. The Fort Falls Trail is less than a mile long and grants excellent views of the Niobrara National Scenic River, plus multiple overlooks of the stunning canyon. The Wilderness Access Foot Trail is a bit more challenging at over one mile, taking you to a bridge used by bison to cross the river in the fall and spring.
Venture out to Merritt Reservoir in the Sandhills of Nebraska
Less than 30 minutes south of Valentine in the Sandhills of Nebraska is Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area. Designated as an International Dark Sky Park — the first of its kind in Nebraska — it's the ideal place to enjoy a dazzling array of stars in the state's inky black skies. Stargazing is massively popular around the reservoir, so consider reserving a campsite well in advance. Before the sun goes down, you can enjoy boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. The nearby Merritt Trading Post offers a variety of rentals, including both kayaks and canoes, along with fishing boats.
Merrit Reservoir is fed by the Snake River, and just north of the body of water is the impressive Snake River Falls. Despite being located on private property, it's open to the public for a small entrance fee. Navigating to the falls can be tricky due to poor signage, so be sure to find updated directions before heading out. It's worth the hassle, however, as it's Nebraska's largest waterfall by volume when flowing at full capacity.
Ready to explore more of the Sandhills of Nebraska? The secret Sandhills Scenic Byway is hard to beat. It runs for 272 miles from Grand Island to Alliance — the latter of which is over two hours away from Valentine. Beyond extensive views of the rolling landscape, you'll pass by plenty of small towns and nature preserves to get out and stretch your legs.