Two Airports In America Were Among The Top Five Busiest In The World For 2024

If you have ever looked at the line for TSA and thought, "This must be the busiest airport in the world," there's a chance you were right. Every year, the aviation analytics firm Official Airline Guide (OAG) determines which airports are the busiest. In 2024, the busiest airport in the entire world was located in the United States: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL). Another U.S. airport was also in the Top 5: Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW).

Airports in the U.S. actually made up an impressive 40% of the Top 10 busiest airports, with Denver International (DEN) coming in sixth and Chicago O'Hare International (ORD) in 10th place. You don't necessarily have to worry about fighting for a seat at your gate at the busiest airports, though. While the term "busiest" might make you picture crowds, OAG's data is based on the maximum capacity of the fights scheduled to come in and out of the airport for the year, not density of people.

Still, with so many flights coming in and out of ATL and DFW, you will definitely want to make sure that you have plenty of time to make sure that you're heading to the right gate.