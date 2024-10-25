You'll Might Have To Walk Over Two Miles To Reach Your Gate At This Crowded US Airport

That said, you don't actually have to walk that far. You can take Skylink, a free shuttle once you've passed security that takes you between all the terminals. It runs every 2 minutes, all day and night, and takes 9 minutes between the furthest ends. Outside security, you can take the orange Terminal Link van shuttle, which runs from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. It's free as well.

If you tend to get to the airport early, you might actually want to do this walk as you're going to be sitting still for your entire flight. Plus, while DFW isn't exactly a favorite of flyers (as we mentioned above), it ranks as one of the best airports in the country for food. You can have a seat and chow down at the brightly lit Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, or get your snack on at Cousin's Bar-B-Q, just to name a couple of spots. Plus, there are plenty of travel amenities to utilize and take advantage of at DFW. You'll find shopping boutiques, bookstores, Texas-related retail spots, and even higher-end stores in Terminal D (which you can blessedly take that Skylink to) like Coach, for example.

If you need to keep yourself calm and relaxed so you can completely unplug before your vacation, you can get a massage or manicure at one of several XpresSpa locations around DFW. If you need some downtime or you have to finish up that last work email, you can find Minute Suites in Terminal D which are private rooms with a desk, a TV, a daybed sofa, noise-cancelling headphones, wifi, and flight info for around $55 for an hour, with an additional charge for more time. This location's Minute Suites also have paid shower services so you can arrive in style.