One Of Colorado's Most Breathtaking Drives Is Right Through A Striking Canyon Near The Rocky Mountains

Many Colorado roads are known for their million-dollar views, but while some are heavily trafficked, other lesser-known gems fly under the radar. One of these hidden treasures is U.S. Route 34 through Big Thompson Canyon, a stunning 25-mile journey from the foothills of the Colorado Front Range to one of the most iconic mountain towns in the state. The Big Thompson Canyon scenic route begins in Loveland, an artsy town full of outdoor fun just over 50 miles north of Denver, and leads to Estes Park, a historic gateway to the Rockies used by locals and visitors for over 150 years. The two-lane highway weaves its way through towering granite cliffs dotted with cottonwood trees and pristine Ponderosa pine forests. Running through the canyon is Big Thompson River, a 78-mile waterway with a storied past. After catastrophic flooding in the Big Thompson River in 1976, the highway was raised by 4 feet to protect nearby communities and allow cars to pass safely.

The drive from Loveland to Estes Park is roughly 40 minutes from start to finish, but every moment is filled with breathtaking scenery that makes the journey as incredible as the destination. There are many places to stop along the way to soak up the fresh alpine air and immerse yourself in nature. You'll also come upon several roadside attractions and charming small towns with cozy cabins and inns to spend the night. When you make your way to Estes Park at your own speed, a world of Rocky Mountain thrills awaits.