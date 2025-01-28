One Of Colorado's Most Breathtaking Drives Is Right Through A Striking Canyon Near The Rocky Mountains
Many Colorado roads are known for their million-dollar views, but while some are heavily trafficked, other lesser-known gems fly under the radar. One of these hidden treasures is U.S. Route 34 through Big Thompson Canyon, a stunning 25-mile journey from the foothills of the Colorado Front Range to one of the most iconic mountain towns in the state. The Big Thompson Canyon scenic route begins in Loveland, an artsy town full of outdoor fun just over 50 miles north of Denver, and leads to Estes Park, a historic gateway to the Rockies used by locals and visitors for over 150 years. The two-lane highway weaves its way through towering granite cliffs dotted with cottonwood trees and pristine Ponderosa pine forests. Running through the canyon is Big Thompson River, a 78-mile waterway with a storied past. After catastrophic flooding in the Big Thompson River in 1976, the highway was raised by 4 feet to protect nearby communities and allow cars to pass safely.
The drive from Loveland to Estes Park is roughly 40 minutes from start to finish, but every moment is filled with breathtaking scenery that makes the journey as incredible as the destination. There are many places to stop along the way to soak up the fresh alpine air and immerse yourself in nature. You'll also come upon several roadside attractions and charming small towns with cozy cabins and inns to spend the night. When you make your way to Estes Park at your own speed, a world of Rocky Mountain thrills awaits.
Plan the perfect road trip through Big Thompson Canyon
To truly appreciate the beauty of this drive, set off from Loveland and travel through the canyon into Estes Park. Be sure to stop at the legendary Dam Store at the edge of the canyon in Loveland, a family-owned and operated shop selling Colorado-themed trinkets, oddities, and Buffalo jerky since 1969. As you make your way through the canyon, you may be lucky enough to spot Colorado's native wildlife, from bobcats to bears. Be on the lookout for scenic rest stops to stretch your legs and snap a few photos. There are also four beautiful parks located west of Loveland along Highway 34 — Sleepy Hollow Park, Glade Park, Narrows Park, and Forks Park. The parks are free to visit and open to the public from April to October, with an abundance of hiking trails and picnicking spots for all to enjoy. Those with a Colorado fishing license can spend the day by the river, which is teeming with native trout.
Also along the way is the picturesque small town of Drake, a welcoming community nestled in Big Thompson Canyon with bed and breakfasts where you can unplug and relax in blissful simplicity. A mere 13 miles beyond Drake is the beautiful town of Estes Park, a Rocky Mountain getaway destination since the early 1900s. The town is a playground in every sense, with an endless variety of things to do during every season. It is home to Rocky Mountain National Park, a hidden gem for outdoor adventures, as well as the 800,000-acre Roosevelt National Forest.