Nestled Along New York's Hudson River Is An Underrated Artsy City With Flea Markets And Quirky Shops

Moving to New York City is, for many people, one of the most exciting life events they could possibly dream of. The bright lights! The crowds! The hidden gems where you're likely to spot a celebrity! It feels like living in a movie. But before long, Big Apple fatigue sets in and, like native New Yorkers, residents of all stripes will find themselves dreaming of a day or two's escape from the city.

Luckily, New York State offers plenty of charming cities and towns all with their own attractions and a different pace of life. One popular day tripping destination is Beacon, a city on the banks of the Hudson River with a population of around 15,000. Beacon is not only beautiful, with gorgeous Victorian architecture and a calm, waterfall-laden creek running through the center of town, but is also a laid back hive of culture and activity, with galleries and museums including the sprawling Dia:Beacon museum of contemporary art, and great stores focused on craft, art, and vintage items.