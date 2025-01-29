Get A Farewell Tour Of Glaciers, Reefs, Islands, And Forests On The 'Last Chance Tourism' Trend

The climate change reality is finally setting in, and as the world continues to warm, travelers are rushing to see what they can before it disappears. "Last Chance Tourism" is an established trend that is driving people to visit some of the world's most endangered destinations. This group of locations in peril includes not only glaciers, which are melting faster and faster every year, and coral reefs, which are dying in mass bleaching events, but also sinking islands and vanishing rainforests.

While the world still struggles to address and manage the impacts of climate change, tourists are going to see what they can while they can, which has stirred up a conversation about this controversial trend. Aside from the fact that this kind of travel is motivated by an impending sense of climate doom, critics also argue that increased tourism can quicken the rate of destruction for these destinations. However, others attest that promoting these destinations and encouraging people to visit (in a sustainable way) can positively impact supporting infrastructure to protect these places and raise awareness of climate change. With tourism growing worldwide, more and more people are hopping on the last chance tourism trend.