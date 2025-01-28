The Highs And Lows Of Being Pregnant While On A Trip In Europe, Per Rick Steves' Editor Risa Laib
There are a lot of advantages to planning your trip well in advance, from having more time to research to scoring cheaper flights, but one potential disadvantage is that life happens fast, and you may find that major circumstances in your life have changed by the time you're ready to pack your bags. If you are pregnant and you have a trip to Europe planned, know that it doesn't necessarily mean that you need to cancel.
Whether it's your first trip to Europe or you know your way around Venice as well as your hometown and navigate the Paris Metro like a local, traveling while pregnant is a whole new experience. Risa Laib, who was the managing editor of the Rick Steves guidebook series for many years, wrote about her experience traveling Europe while pregnant and shared her tips for how to plan the trip and what to bring with you to make your experience the best it can be. In her article for Rick Steves' Europe, Laib assured readers: "It's actually pleasant to be pregnant in Europe. People are particularly kind. And when your child is old enough to understand, they'll enjoy knowing they've already been to Europe — especially if you promise to take them again."
Is it safe to go to Europe while pregnant?
Everyone's body is different and some pregnancies are at higher risk than others, but in her article, Risa Laib noted in her article that pregnant people can usually fly safely before 36 weeks (advice echoed by the Mayo Clinic's guidelines). To make absolutely sure you're ready to fly, ask your doctor and check with the airline to make sure you won't run into any issues on the plane, medical or bureaucratic.
Once you're in Europe do your best to eat well and stay rested and hydrated. If anything feels off, you'll want to head to a clinic right away. Just in case, make sure that you know what to do if you have a medical emergency in Europe. If you haven't booked your ticket yet, Laib's article advised avoiding travel in the first trimester so that you aren't as likely to have to deal with morning sickness while you explore your destination. Instead, Laib suggested that the second trimester was a better option for most travelers, both because you're less likely to feel sick and because it's typically a lot safer for you and your baby.
What to bring with you on your trip
While you might be tempted to bring a lot of things with you to keep you comfortable, in her article for Rick Steves' Europe, Risa Laib suggested that you may be a lot happier if you bring less than usual, not more. Even if you're just packing one carry-on for your vacation, there are some essentials that may make you feel a lot better if you can find the space for them — like comfy clothes in a variety of sizes in case your shape changes during your trip, excellent walking shoes, your prenatal vitamins, and anything you like using to relieve nausea. You might want to consider B-6 supplements, ginger, and any anti-nausea medications prescribed by your doctor. If you don't have any, you may want to discuss it before you leave, so that you don't spend the trip feeling sick.
A money belt can be a good hack to protect you from pickpockets while traveling, but in her article Laib warned that they can feel uncomfortable for pregnant stomachs. Instead, she advised looking into scarves with hidden pockets and neck pouches to keep your valuables safe (and maybe even stash a snack) while you explore.