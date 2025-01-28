The Highs And Lows Of Being Pregnant While On A Trip In Europe, Per Rick Steves' Editor Risa Laib

There are a lot of advantages to planning your trip well in advance, from having more time to research to scoring cheaper flights, but one potential disadvantage is that life happens fast, and you may find that major circumstances in your life have changed by the time you're ready to pack your bags. If you are pregnant and you have a trip to Europe planned, know that it doesn't necessarily mean that you need to cancel.

Whether it's your first trip to Europe or you know your way around Venice as well as your hometown and navigate the Paris Metro like a local, traveling while pregnant is a whole new experience. Risa Laib, who was the managing editor of the Rick Steves guidebook series for many years, wrote about her experience traveling Europe while pregnant and shared her tips for how to plan the trip and what to bring with you to make your experience the best it can be. In her article for Rick Steves' Europe, Laib assured readers: "It's actually pleasant to be pregnant in Europe. People are particularly kind. And when your child is old enough to understand, they'll enjoy knowing they've already been to Europe — especially if you promise to take them again."