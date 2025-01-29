One Of The Most Hiked Mountains In The World Is An Iconic New Hampshire Peak With Unmatched Views

If you're looking for the perfect New Hampshire mountain hike, then you can't go wrong with a trip to the gorgeous Mount Monadnock. This incredible peak is located in Monadnock State Park, which is open every day for hikers to come and explore its challenging trails, hidden caves, and breathtaking views. The mountain's name is believed to originate from the Abenaki language and means something close to "the mountain that stands alone." Nowadays, this peak is far from alone. According to Trail Finder, more than 100,000 people climb Mount Monadnock each year.

This mountain is considered one of the most popular hikes in the world, but it is not one to be taken lightly. There are plenty of outdoor adventures hidden in New Hampshire's White Mountains, many of which are taller than Mount Monadnock — but this is no small mountain. In fact, Monadnock is over 3,000 feet tall. So, whether you choose to spot beavers and otters swimming in Gilson Pond along the Pond Campground Loop trail or challenge yourself with a trek to the summit to gaze at the mountainous landscape stretched out below, there are over 30 miles of trails to explore.