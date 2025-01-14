Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A 'City That Trees Built' Where Outdoor Adventure Reigns
New Hampshire, often celebrated as the safest state in America, is also renowned as an outdoor adventure playground and a haven for nature lovers. From the vibrant fall colors of the Kancamagus Highway to charming towns like Gorham nestled in the White Mountains, this East Coast gem showcases some of the country's most breathtaking scenery. Whether it's wildlife watching in the spring, swimming in crystal-clear lakes in summer, leaf-peeping in the fall, or skiing in the winter, New Hampshire promises year-round outdoor fun for the whole family. For those seeking to explore the White Mountain region, Berlin stands out as a hidden gem.
The picturesque mountain city offers endless outdoor recreation alongside a quaint downtown filled with small-town hospitality. Known historically as the "city that trees built," Berlin was once a thriving center for paper production during its heyday in the early 1900s. While the decline of the pulp and paper industry brought challenges, Berlin has re-emerged as a destination offering a unique mix of history, culture, and stunning natural surroundings. Visitors can explore the beauty of the Androscoggin River, Jericho Mountain State Park, and the majestic backdrop of the White Mountains, all while enjoying the rich legacy of this resilient New Hampshire city.
Enjoy year-round outdoor recreation in Berlin
Nestled in the rugged Androscoggin River Valley, Berlin is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventure in a wild and scenic landscape. The Androscoggin River offers a range of activities, including paddleboarding and tubing. It's also a great place for birdwatchers, who may spot bald eagles, cardinals, and ruby-throated hummingbirds along its banks.
Just 8 miles away from Berlin's center lies Jericho Mountain State Park, a 7,500-acre haven for recreation. Visitors can explore a network of trails perfect for hiking, mountain biking, or renting ATVs and snowmobiles. The park's overlooks offer breathtaking views of forested surroundings, while its vibrant ecosystem provides opportunities to spot moose, black bears, porcupines, and a variety of birds. Jericho Lake, a serene centerpiece, invites visitors to swim, canoe, or fish. The park's well-equipped campsites, complete with showers, drinking water, and handicap access, make it perfect for an extended stay out in nature.
Berlin's proximity to the White Mountains further enhances its appeal. Visitors can hike iconic trails like the 9.2-mile Mount Washington Trail, ski at Bretton Woods, chase waterfalls, or enjoy scenic drives, for which this region is so famous.
Explore Berlin's charming and historic downtown
Berlin's charming and historic downtown offers more than meets the eye. Located near the Canadian border, the city reflects its multicultural heritage, shaped by waves of immigration. This diversity is evident in landmarks such as the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, which highlights the influence of Russian immigrants. Visitors can also admire Berlin's quintessential New England-style architecture, a picturesque backdrop for exploration.
The city's main street is a hub of activity, with locally-owned shops and eateries perfect for relaxing between outdoor adventures. Family-run Scoggin's General Store offers gifts, artisanal products, and home decor, while Maureen's Unique Boutique features quirky apparel and accessories. Outdoor enthusiasts can gear up at the Great Glen Trails Ski Shop.
Berlin also comes alive during the annual Jericho ATV Festival in August, celebrating the region's abundance of ATV-friendly trails. Highlights include a Blessing of the ATVs, a parade, and live music events. History buffs will appreciate The Moffett House Genealogy & Sports Museum, where exhibits detail Berlin's storied past, from its industrial rise to its sporting heritage. Berlin perfectly captures the history, culture, and natural beauty of northern New Hampshire, making it a true hidden gem for those seeking adventure and a unique New England experience.