Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A 'City That Trees Built' Where Outdoor Adventure Reigns

New Hampshire, often celebrated as the safest state in America, is also renowned as an outdoor adventure playground and a haven for nature lovers. From the vibrant fall colors of the Kancamagus Highway to charming towns like Gorham nestled in the White Mountains, this East Coast gem showcases some of the country's most breathtaking scenery. Whether it's wildlife watching in the spring, swimming in crystal-clear lakes in summer, leaf-peeping in the fall, or skiing in the winter, New Hampshire promises year-round outdoor fun for the whole family. For those seeking to explore the White Mountain region, Berlin stands out as a hidden gem.

The picturesque mountain city offers endless outdoor recreation alongside a quaint downtown filled with small-town hospitality. Known historically as the "city that trees built," Berlin was once a thriving center for paper production during its heyday in the early 1900s. While the decline of the pulp and paper industry brought challenges, Berlin has re-emerged as a destination offering a unique mix of history, culture, and stunning natural surroundings. Visitors can explore the beauty of the Androscoggin River, Jericho Mountain State Park, and the majestic backdrop of the White Mountains, all while enjoying the rich legacy of this resilient New Hampshire city.