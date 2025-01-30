Pastel-Colored Buildings Line The Scenic Shores Of This Under-The-Radar Seaside Village In Italy

It may come as a shock, but there are still some gorgeous places to go in Italy where you won't be struggling against crowds of other international tourists. While cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice are officially overtouristed, you can still get a sense of real Italian life in lesser-visited (but still very tourist-friendly) cities. And if you're aware of the beautiful city of Genoa, you don't need a lot of convincing to know that Italy's Liguria region is so much more than Cinque Terre. Genoa is not only a fantastic place to base yourself if you're looking to explore towns on the Italian Riviera, but it's also a beautiful city in and of itself. And nowhere in Genoa is that more true than in the charming neighborhood of Boccadasse.

Boccadasse is sometimes described as a former fishing village, but it is also a small neighborhood that's part of the larger city of Genoa. The neighborhood boundaries are generally considered between Corso Italia and Capo Santa Chiara, from the water's edge to Via Caprera. It's easy to reach Boccadasse since it's about a 15-minute car ride from Genoa's city center (Piazza de Ferrari) and there is public transportation that can take you there as well. Genoa is also a highly accessible city since it has an international airport (Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport). In addition, Boccadasse is fairly small, so it is best to enjoy it in one afternoon (especially when the weather is warm and sunny) as part of a longer trip in northern Italy.