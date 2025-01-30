Pastel-Colored Buildings Line The Scenic Shores Of This Under-The-Radar Seaside Village In Italy
It may come as a shock, but there are still some gorgeous places to go in Italy where you won't be struggling against crowds of other international tourists. While cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice are officially overtouristed, you can still get a sense of real Italian life in lesser-visited (but still very tourist-friendly) cities. And if you're aware of the beautiful city of Genoa, you don't need a lot of convincing to know that Italy's Liguria region is so much more than Cinque Terre. Genoa is not only a fantastic place to base yourself if you're looking to explore towns on the Italian Riviera, but it's also a beautiful city in and of itself. And nowhere in Genoa is that more true than in the charming neighborhood of Boccadasse.
Boccadasse is sometimes described as a former fishing village, but it is also a small neighborhood that's part of the larger city of Genoa. The neighborhood boundaries are generally considered between Corso Italia and Capo Santa Chiara, from the water's edge to Via Caprera. It's easy to reach Boccadasse since it's about a 15-minute car ride from Genoa's city center (Piazza de Ferrari) and there is public transportation that can take you there as well. Genoa is also a highly accessible city since it has an international airport (Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport). In addition, Boccadasse is fairly small, so it is best to enjoy it in one afternoon (especially when the weather is warm and sunny) as part of a longer trip in northern Italy.
Boccadasse is a charming, colorful village with a charming beach
The look of Boccadasse is similar to Burano, one of Italy's most beautiful but lesser-visited islands, with its colorfully painted homes (though notably a more washed-out, pastel color compared to Burano). The main promenade in this part of Genoa is Corso Italia, where you can find lots of shops, bars, and restaurants by the shore, making the area a wonderful place to simply walk around and enjoy the fact that you're in Italy. The pastel-colored buildings and boats dotting the waterfront certainly make for excellent travel photo backgrounds. There aren't many major attractions in this area, but you can find lots of markets for fresh produce, meat, fish, and more as well as plenty of places for gelato.
If you are looking for specific things to do in the area, there is a small but charming pebble beach, Spiaggia di Boccadasse, where you can sit in the sunshine or swim in the water during the summertime. Not far from the official Boccadasse neighborhood is Nuovo Lido, another well-equipped city beach resort along Corso Italia. The beach is also near Piazza Nettuno, the main city square in the Boccadasse neighborhood. And, of course, like other cities in Italy, Boccadasse is also close to some interesting churches and places of worship like the Abbey of San Giuliano and the Church of Saint Anthony. If you're looking for some scenic viewpoints, you should head to the Castello-Turke-Boccadasse, a faux-medieval Turkish castle built in the 20th century that offers some excellent panoramas of the area, including some views of nearby Portofino.
Genoa is also filled with excellent museums and amazing food
While Boccadasse will make for a pleasant afternoon by the water, don't forget that there is so much more to discover in Genoa. The city was once home to explorer Christopher Columbus and his family, so you can visit his former house, though it is quite small, as well as the 12th-century gate to the city and the impressive (and free) Church of Jesus and the Saints Ambrose and Andrew. Genoa also has many different museums throughout the city, which is how it got its nickname as the "City of Museums." The Museo Di Strada Nuova Palazzo Bianco and the Palazzo Spinola are two of the best places to find art spanning from the Middle Ages to the 18th century, but you can also enjoy modern art at the Museo d'Arte Contemporanea di Villa Croce. Genoa also has several history, cultural, and science museums.
And much like every city in Italy, you must try the local delicacies. As one of Italy's busiest port cities, Genoa is famous for its seafood, especially fried fish –– and Boccadasse is an excellent place to go in particular if you love calamari. In addition to seafood, the main type of street food in Genoa is different flavors of focaccia and flatbreads, as well as fried chickpeas. And when it comes to pasta, Genoa is known for its pesto (pesto alla genovese), so feel free to load up on that savory green sauce while you're there. And since Genoa is not too touristy, you can certainly consider going there in the summertime, but it's also an excellent city to visit in April and May, which is one of the best times to visit Italy, according to travel author Rick Steves.