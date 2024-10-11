Italy's Liguria Region Is More Than Just The Cinque Terre. Escape Crowds At These 5 Towns

If you make your way past the hidden gems of the French Riviera and proceed along the Mediterranean coast, you are greeted by the equally spectacular Italian Riviera — the region officially known as Liguria. The crescent seaboard in the country's northwest features a coastline of dramatic cliffs, ancient architecture, and some of the world's most idyllic beaches. It also folds in many Italian essentials like incredible food and wine that every visitor to the country yearns for. Liguria's highlight is the Cinque Terre, which is a row of five ancient fishing villages perched atop coastal cliffs. Unfortunately, its rich offerings have also resulted in Cinque Terre becoming one of Italy's tourist traps to avoid.

This doesn't mean that you have to stay away from Liguria as a whole; quite the opposite. There are several towns that let you experience the region's stunning beauty without having to navigate crushing crowds and outrageous tourist prices. Because the nearby Cinque Terre villages are such crowd-pullers, these surrounding towns are often skipped from travel itineraries. They're also not all sleepy little towns, and though glittering Portofino is not on our list because of its popularity amongst visitors to Italy, the high-end village deserves special mention as a luxurious reprieve from the region's rustic charm, making it well worth a day trip. Start exploring the Italian Riviera's craggy seaside terrain and you'll be rewarded with some of Italy's finest getaways.

