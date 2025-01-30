Taste Some Of The World's Most Expensive Chocolate At This Artisanal Farm In The Mountains Of Ecuador
On South America's northwest coast lies Ecuador, a place where you can enjoy lush rainforests, spectacular waterfalls, and high-adrenaline adventures on the same day. The country has an almost absurd amount of biodiversity (only 0.2% of the world's landmass but more than 6% of its species) due to its ideal equatorial location, year-round warm temperatures, and fertile terrain. This also makes it well-suited for growing cacao, a crop that likely originated in Ecuador. Until the early 1900s, this small nation was the world's largest exporter of cacao. The industry has been making a comeback, though, as farmers realize they can make a sustainable living off of this crop. In recent years, local and international chocolatiers have sprung up here to produce and sell high-quality, organic chocolate — and one such company is To'ak.
To'ak is a luxury, tree-to-bar chocolate brand in Ecuador. It started in 2007 from a rainforest conservation project in which the company's co-founder, Jerry Toth, was involved. Toth's reforestation work — planting cacao trees to regenerate areas of tropical forest — led him to learn about cacao farming and, eventually, chocolate-making. But he wasn't interested in creating another generic confection-producing brand churning out fifty-cent bars, with no concern for its environmental impact or farmers.
As Toth wrote in To'ak's blog, he and the other co-founders wanted to "shatter the 20th-century concept of chocolate as candy with a cheap price tag [and] ... make chocolate the way a winemaker makes wine and the way an artist produces art." They spent years crafting their artisanal product and developing relationships with cacao growers in Piedra de Plata, a jungle valley nestled below the mountains, and they pay farmers three to nine times more than the Fair Trade salary. As a result, To'ak's chocolate is the most expensive in the world.
To'ak's past, process, and products
There are other reasons for To'ak products' high costs. The rare cacao variety used by To'ak, called Nacional, is around 5,300 years old and was thought to have gone extinct in the 20th century. But in 2013, in Piedra de Plata, a grove of old-growth cacao trees garnered Toth's interest. Using genetic testing methods, a team of researchers confirmed that these trees produced either Nacional hybrids or 100% pure Nacional cacao (Ancient Nacional). This discovery was immense, as Ancient Nacional is the most valuable — and, therefore, most expensive — heirloom cacao variety in the world.
The care and craft involved in To'ak's chocolate-making process also justify its hefty price tag. The pods are hand-selected and the beans are hand-sorted, and any bean that is defective is removed. As well, the To'ak team is a pioneer in the chocolate aging process, which was typically reserved for alcohol. Bringing in experts as varied as molecular scientists and sommeliers, they have experimented with more than 25 aging vessels, including whisky casks, Ecuadorian wood vessels, and Oaxaqueño mezcal casks. They have aged some of their products with a variety of aromatic materials too, including Kampot pepper, Palo Santo, and Andean Alder, to create perfect, limited-edition bars.
While several of the products cost upward of a hundred dollars, currently the most expensive is the Masters Series Enriquestuardo — a 50-gram bar of this aged, rare-edition chocolate retails for $490 as of this writing. If you're not able to cough up half a grand, though, there is another, more budget-friendly option that will allow you to try To'ak's one-of-a-kind offerings.
Enjoy exquisite To'ak chocolate on the Chocolate & Art Experience
You can experience the wonder that is To'ak chocolate for yourself in Ecuador's capital, Quito, South America's most underrated city for an unforgettable vacation. The two-hour guided tour is hosted in the Fundación Guayasamín, a non-profit organization, art museum, and former home of Ecuadorian artist Oswaldo Guayasamín. It is dedicated to preserving the works of Guayasamín as well as educating visitors on the legacy of one of the most legendary Latin American artists in history.
The experience will begin in his hilltop home overlooking the city, with stunning views of the lush countryside below. For the first hour, you'll view the art of this prolific sculptor and painter, who produced roughly 13,000 works primarily in the Cubist and Expressionist styles. The museum consists of three sections: La Capilla del Hombre (the Chapel of Man), a non-denominational chapel and small gallery; Guayasamín House Museum, where his works can be found; and El Museo Arqueológico, where you can see his private collection of pre-Columbian art and valuable archeological treasures. Tours of Guayasamín's home and works are guided by the museum's art specialist, allowing visitors a deeper insight into the significance of his pieces.
The second hour of the experience will give you a sampling of To'ak's sumptuous dark chocolate. Visitors get to see the artist's private wine cellar, which has hosted guests ranging from Gabriel García Marquez to Fidel Castro, and take part in a chocolate pairing led by a To'ak specialist. You'll have a chance to taste roasted cacao beans and five editions of chocolate, receiving an optional wine or spirit pairing for each. You can also learn about the different Ecuadorian varieties of cacao, their specialized production process, and more.
Planning your chocolate experience in Quito, Ecuador
If you'd like to take part in the Chocolate & Art Experience, you can book it directly with To'ak Chocolate, Fundación Guayasamín, or certain travel agencies. Make sure to reserve with at least 48 hours notice to avoid missing out. The experience is available from Tuesday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. It costs $125 per person and needs a minimum of two people to run. The price includes the private guided art tour, chocolate tasting and pairing, and entry to other parts of the museum.
It is recommended to spend at least a few days in Quito during your trip to Ecuador, as the capital city is rich in history, with a multitude of sites to explore. Take a street food or walking tour to meet your gastronomic and cultural needs. Wander through the historic Old Town, filled with beautiful architecture, and ride the TelefériQo, one of the world's highest cable cars, to enjoy exceptional panoramic views of the capital. Quito is also one of two cities (along with Guayaquil) you can fly from to reach the spectacular Galápagos Islands. This wildlife haven is one of the most breathtaking destinations in the world to swim with turtles. If you have limited time on your Ecuadorian vacation, the Galápagos Islands should be at the top of your list of places to visit outside of Quito.
Travelers from the U.S. should note that several American cities run direct flights to Quito, including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami, with the latter being a short and easy four-hour trip. Citizens from most countries, including the U.S., do not require a visa for tourism purposes if the length of stay is 90 days or less.