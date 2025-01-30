Taste Some Of The World's Most Expensive Chocolate At This Artisanal Farm In The Mountains Of Ecuador

On South America's northwest coast lies Ecuador, a place where you can enjoy lush rainforests, spectacular waterfalls, and high-adrenaline adventures on the same day. The country has an almost absurd amount of biodiversity (only 0.2% of the world's landmass but more than 6% of its species) due to its ideal equatorial location, year-round warm temperatures, and fertile terrain. This also makes it well-suited for growing cacao, a crop that likely originated in Ecuador. Until the early 1900s, this small nation was the world's largest exporter of cacao. The industry has been making a comeback, though, as farmers realize they can make a sustainable living off of this crop. In recent years, local and international chocolatiers have sprung up here to produce and sell high-quality, organic chocolate — and one such company is To'ak.

To'ak is a luxury, tree-to-bar chocolate brand in Ecuador. It started in 2007 from a rainforest conservation project in which the company's co-founder, Jerry Toth, was involved. Toth's reforestation work — planting cacao trees to regenerate areas of tropical forest — led him to learn about cacao farming and, eventually, chocolate-making. But he wasn't interested in creating another generic confection-producing brand churning out fifty-cent bars, with no concern for its environmental impact or farmers.

As Toth wrote in To'ak's blog, he and the other co-founders wanted to "shatter the 20th-century concept of chocolate as candy with a cheap price tag [and] ... make chocolate the way a winemaker makes wine and the way an artist produces art." They spent years crafting their artisanal product and developing relationships with cacao growers in Piedra de Plata, a jungle valley nestled below the mountains, and they pay farmers three to nine times more than the Fair Trade salary. As a result, To'ak's chocolate is the most expensive in the world.