Enjoy Rainforests, Waterfalls, And Adventure In This High-Adrenaline Destination In Ecuador

Beyond the hiking and biking trails wound around the town, Baños is a jump-off point for a wide array of exhilarating excursions at the intersection of the Andes and the outer Amazon. One of the most popular activities is canyoning, wherein wetsuit clad travelers rappel down sheer cliffs and scramble up waterfall-drenched rock faces. Brave the precipices and hold faith in your equipment to be rewarded with natural slides into cascade pools and obscure angles on the crashing falls. Some tours also pair canyoning with a speeding trip down the ziplines flying over the face of the falls.

If you prefer the water top to the cliff face, choose a white water rafting route along the rushing rivers cleaving through the town's mountainous surrounds. Rocketing over the class III and IV rapids that form a natural corridor between Sangay National Park and Llanganates National Park, the tour can be pretty full on and rowers will be expected to pull their weight or risk being flung from the rubber raft.

Enjoy expansive views over the valley in which Baños rests without undertaken another enormous exertion by taking a trip to La Casa del Arbol. Take a bus from town up to the 'treehouse' to push out over the valley on the extensively photographed swing hung above the vista. If you're still in need of some lower paced recovery time, visit the hot springs. Located at the base of the active Tungurahua volcano, the naturally warmed pools at El Salado or La Virgen offer the perfect natural cure for adventurous explorers.