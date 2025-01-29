Situated Between Madison And Milwaukee Is A City In Wisconsin's Lake Country With Award-Winning Food

As far as Midwestern states go, Wisconsin has a little bit of everything. Because it's situated along Lake Michigan, it has both big cities and small towns, giving the state an eclectic and unique culture you can't find anywhere else. One of the best ways to experience this culture is through food, and one of the best places to do that is in Delafield.

Looking at the map, Delafield doesn't really stand out, especially compared to big metro areas like Milwaukee (home of one of America's best breweries) or Madison (home of America's largest producer-only farmer's market). However, what this town may lack in major infrastructure it more than makes up for with world-class cuisine.

Plus, Delafield is situated in Wisconsin's lake country, meaning it has both incredible food and stunning scenery. You don't have to be a foodie to appreciate what the city has to offer, but it certainly helps. Pack your bibs and stretchy pants, and let's see why this town is worth a visit.