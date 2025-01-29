Situated Between Madison And Milwaukee Is A City In Wisconsin's Lake Country With Award-Winning Food
As far as Midwestern states go, Wisconsin has a little bit of everything. Because it's situated along Lake Michigan, it has both big cities and small towns, giving the state an eclectic and unique culture you can't find anywhere else. One of the best ways to experience this culture is through food, and one of the best places to do that is in Delafield.
Looking at the map, Delafield doesn't really stand out, especially compared to big metro areas like Milwaukee (home of one of America's best breweries) or Madison (home of America's largest producer-only farmer's market). However, what this town may lack in major infrastructure it more than makes up for with world-class cuisine.
Plus, Delafield is situated in Wisconsin's lake country, meaning it has both incredible food and stunning scenery. You don't have to be a foodie to appreciate what the city has to offer, but it certainly helps. Pack your bibs and stretchy pants, and let's see why this town is worth a visit.
Why is Delafield, Wisconsin, such a foodie town?
While most visitors and locals would agree that Delafield has some of the best restaurants in Wisconsin, there's not a clear consensus as to why. Sure, the town is warm and inviting, but that could describe most cities in the state. But, regardless of why so many chefs and restaurateurs choose Delafield, the fact is they're helping put the city on the map.
First, there's I.d., which was recently crowned as the "most beautiful restaurant in Wisconsin" by People in 2024. Thanks to its natural, eclectic decor and design elements, I.d. stands out as a comforting fine dining establishment. One could even argue that it's fancy eating in a setting that screams "Midwest." The menu is also divine, as the chefs specialize in farm-to-table cuisine. Highlights include venison carpaccio, tempura foraged mushrooms, half pheasant, and spiced duck pasta. But the menu changes seasonally, so plan accordingly.
Throughout Delafield, there's a blend of high-end cuisine and down-home Midwest charm. If you're looking for big portions and a family-friendly atmosphere, you can check out the Lumber Inn, which specializes in breakfast plates and burgers. If you want elegance and waterfront views, you can make reservations at The Commodore, which is perfect for ultra-fancy occasions. Everywhere you look, there are laid-back spots like Revere's Tavern and upscale eateries like Kurt's Steakhouse. Delafield has it all.
What else to do in Delafield besides eat
Although food is certainly a big reason to put Delafield on your travel list, the city is also beautiful and offers amazing natural scenery. Much like another of Wisconsin's underrated lakefront cities, Oshkosh, Delafield has a lot of water nearby for you to explore via boat. The largest and closest option is Nagawicka Lake, and you can launch a boat or just enjoy the sand at Naga-Waukee Park.
If hiking is more your thing, you can head south to the Kettle Moraine State Forest and hike to the top of Lapham Peak and see the whole region from the top of the observation tower. The entire area was formed during the last ice age, giving it a unique topography filled with valleys, lakes, ponds, rivers, and other scenic elements.
For history buffs, the Hawks Inn Historical Society gives some insight into Wisconsin's past and how Delafield came to be. If you want some extra fun, you can head over to the Smiley Barn and pick out some delicious candy inside an old dairy barn. Finally, if you're hoping to experience as much of Delafield's culture as possible, you can check the city's list of events and festivals and plan your trip accordingly — most of them happen during the summer.