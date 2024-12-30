America's Largest Producer-Only Farmer's Market Is A European-Inspired Food Hotspot In The Midwest

Wisconsin is an underappreciated Midwestern gem, especially for food lovers. With a significant portion of the state's population having descended from German immigrants, it's little surprise that you'll find some of America's best breweries, including Lakefront Brewery, cheese producers, and no-frills taverns here. Madison, Wisconsin, the state's capital, is arguably the best example of the region's laid-back, gastronomic best. With its heart located on an isthmus surrounded by two beautiful lakes, forested hills, and an enviable cafe, bar, and restaurant scene, the city has a lot going for it. For food lovers, one of the best parts of Madison's downtown area is the Dane County Farmers' Market, a biweekly producers-only market that's the largest of its kind in the country.

Located on the tree-studded grounds surrounding the regal Wisconsin State Capitol building, or, simply, "the Square," the Dane County Farmers' Market is a Madison tradition that locals have flocked to for decades. Every Wednesday and Saturday, from April to November, over 130 vendors set up shop to sell a range of cheeses, meats, vegetables, flowers, and local handcrafts — all produced in-state by the people behind the stands.

Madison dons a "little Europe" impression almost too easily. The exceedingly pleasant restaurant- and cafe-lined Capitol Square the market calls home is an attraction in its own right, and well worth an afternoon's wander once you've done your grocery shopping for the week. So, if you're looking for an unpretentious and food-filled hangout during your next visit to Wisconsin, adding the Dane County Farmers' Market to your itinerary is a smart move.