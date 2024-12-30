America's Largest Producer-Only Farmer's Market Is A European-Inspired Food Hotspot In The Midwest
Wisconsin is an underappreciated Midwestern gem, especially for food lovers. With a significant portion of the state's population having descended from German immigrants, it's little surprise that you'll find some of America's best breweries, including Lakefront Brewery, cheese producers, and no-frills taverns here. Madison, Wisconsin, the state's capital, is arguably the best example of the region's laid-back, gastronomic best. With its heart located on an isthmus surrounded by two beautiful lakes, forested hills, and an enviable cafe, bar, and restaurant scene, the city has a lot going for it. For food lovers, one of the best parts of Madison's downtown area is the Dane County Farmers' Market, a biweekly producers-only market that's the largest of its kind in the country.
Located on the tree-studded grounds surrounding the regal Wisconsin State Capitol building, or, simply, "the Square," the Dane County Farmers' Market is a Madison tradition that locals have flocked to for decades. Every Wednesday and Saturday, from April to November, over 130 vendors set up shop to sell a range of cheeses, meats, vegetables, flowers, and local handcrafts — all produced in-state by the people behind the stands.
Madison dons a "little Europe" impression almost too easily. The exceedingly pleasant restaurant- and cafe-lined Capitol Square the market calls home is an attraction in its own right, and well worth an afternoon's wander once you've done your grocery shopping for the week. So, if you're looking for an unpretentious and food-filled hangout during your next visit to Wisconsin, adding the Dane County Farmers' Market to your itinerary is a smart move.
Offerings at the Dane County Farmers' Market
The market's main draws are its weekly Wednesday and Saturday editions. The Wednesday iteration takes place every year on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Though less bombastic than the Saturday market, visitors will still find plenty of vendors and a great range of fruits, vegetables, cheeses, honey, and plants to choose from.
The Saturday market, better known as "Saturday on the Square," is the main weekly act, drawing thousands to Capitol Square for a fun way to start the weekend and try the season's best produce. If you're looking for a snack to keep your stomach from grumbling while hopping from vendor to vendor, pick up some Hot and Spicy Cheese Bread from Stella's Bakery, a local culinary delicacy.
As the weather turns colder, the market evolves into the Holiday Market, where visitors can stock up on seasonal gifts like cutting boards, wreaths, toffee, chocolates, and more. This market takes place annually in November and December on select days that vary from year to year, so be sure to check the official Dane County Farmers' Market schedule for details before you go. Because of the chilly weather, the setting for this market is the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center, a lakeside venue designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Then, from January to April, market-goers can head to Garver Feed Mill, the venue for the Late Winter Market, just a 10-minute drive from Capitol Square, to get locally sourced produce while waiting for the cold months to pass.
Go for the market, stay for the square
The Dane County Farmers' Market is surrounded by fantastic bars and restaurants that line Capitol Square. That means you're in the perfect spot to grab lunch and quell the hunger you've built up over the morning. The Old Fashioned is a great mainstay bar that makes a mean Old Fashioned cocktail while serving up fried cheese curds and a range of other Midwestern classics. The Coopers Tavern is a small, rustic bar with an excellent beer and cocktail selection, and a stellar lunch and dinner menu. If you're looking for a finer dining option, consider heading to Graze, a gastropub featuring some excellent views of the Capitol Building.
Capitol Square also marks the end point of State Street, a University of Wisconsin icon that hosts an eclectic mix of whiskey bars, pizza joints, and second-hand clothing shops. The street gets reliably rowdy on Fridays and weekends, so if you're interested in learning why UW-Madison consistently ranks among the top party schools in the United States, this is the place to do it. Once you've experienced all that Capitol Square has to offer, you can continue adventuring through Wisconsin by visiting New Glarus, a farm town known as "America's Little Switzerland," and the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, which boasts sandy beaches, lush forests, and great lake beauty.