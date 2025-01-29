One Of Europe's Most Exclusive Clubs Is A Surreal, Cinematic Tunnel Six Flights Beneath The City Of Paris

Founded in 2011 by Arnaud Frisch, Silencio is a club that caters to the creative community with special perks for members. This multifaceted venue offers an array of spaces: a photography gallery, private areas for relaxation, a cigar lounge, two bars, a library, a small cinema, and even a stage for events. But what really sets it apart is the design. Every inch of the locale was hand-selected by David Lynch. From the gilded walls to shimmer disco ball-esque ceilings, the details were meticulously chosen by the iconic filmmaker. Each room is a world of its own, carefully curated to evoke distinct moods and atmospheres. When you enter Silencio, you're embarking on a journey to another world.

Earlier on in the evening, the doors of the club are open only for members. Here, the lucky ones mix, mingle, and converse with painfully chic artists, writers, photographers, and the like. But as soon as the clock strikes midnight, the fun really begins. The club opens to the greater public for live music, art performances, and killer DJ sets. While entry was virtually impossible about a decade ago, word on the street is that getting in is now much easier so long as you're dressed the part (fashionable and polished) and act polite.

Now that you have your late-night destination sorted, you'll likely want to know how to kill some time leading up to the evening. Experience the city like a local and hop on the metro (but avoid this pricey mistake in Paris) and uncover some of the best-kept secrets in the local dining scene with this award-winning food tour. It'll give you street cred to take with you on your epic night in the City of Light.