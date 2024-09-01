The Common And Pricey Mistake Tourists Need To Avoid When Taking The Metro In Paris

You might think your single-use paper ticket for the Paris Metro is pointless once you've made it through the gates, but don't be too quick to toss it — inspectors are lurking, ready to pounce with a fine if you can't produce that flimsy piece of cardboard. The internet is full of tales from unlucky tourists who learned this lesson the hard way, finding themselves out of pocket because they didn't think twice before trashing their tickets.

In a piece for the Gotham Gazette, journalist Carol Kellermann recounted how she had to fork over €35 ($39) for not being able to show her ticket — after the fine had already been "settled" (read: reduced). Over on Reddit, one user griped about being fined €40 ($44), while another got hit with a €50 ($55) fine despite offering to fish their ticket out of a garbage can. And it can get worse. According to the official RATP website, the fine for not being able to show a valid ticket can soar up to €180 ($201) if you stall on your payment. The site, too, makes it crystal clear that passengers must keep their tickets with them throughout the trip. "Please keep your ticket until you leave the station, as ticket inspectors can ask to check it at any time," it reads.

So why do so many tourists fall into this trap? It might be because there are no giant signs explicitly telling you to hang onto your ticket. But as one TripAdvisor user pointed out, "They don't announce it because it is truly just typical of transport in Europe — you have to have a validated ticket and spot checks are how they enforce it."