One Of The Coolest Towns In America Is A Beachy North Carolina Getaway Brimming With Shopping And Seafood

North Carolina has no shortage of incredible beach towns. The state's coast stretches 320 miles from Virginia to South Carolina, making it second only to Florida in terms of having the most East Coast waterfront. Smack in the middle of it all is a small zone bridging the gap between the famous Outer Banks and the Topsail area near Wilmington and Cape Fear. This area, known as the Crystal Coast, centers around the coolest coastal town, Beaufort.

Beaufort is the third-oldest town in North Carolina, established in 1709; it's a port of call steeped in history. As soon as you arrive, its nautical history is evident everywhere, from the marina full of yachts to the crowd of sailboats anchored in the harbor. You can usually count the flags of at least half a dozen nations hoisted on these boats — it's an international yachting destination and stopover. The pretty harbor is also lined with postcard beaches, and visitors can spot dolphins swimming from the shore. It's a cool place, alright. According to the town's website, it's been named "America's Favorite Town" by Travel + Leisure and "The Coolest Small Town in America" by Budget Travel Magazine, among many other accolades.

Just remember that Beaufort, North Carolina, should not be confused with the South Carolina seaside town with the same name. The locals pronounce it "BO-furt," whereas the one in the other state is pronounced "BEW-fert."