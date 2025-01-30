One Of The Coolest Towns In America Is A Beachy North Carolina Getaway Brimming With Shopping And Seafood
North Carolina has no shortage of incredible beach towns. The state's coast stretches 320 miles from Virginia to South Carolina, making it second only to Florida in terms of having the most East Coast waterfront. Smack in the middle of it all is a small zone bridging the gap between the famous Outer Banks and the Topsail area near Wilmington and Cape Fear. This area, known as the Crystal Coast, centers around the coolest coastal town, Beaufort.
Beaufort is the third-oldest town in North Carolina, established in 1709; it's a port of call steeped in history. As soon as you arrive, its nautical history is evident everywhere, from the marina full of yachts to the crowd of sailboats anchored in the harbor. You can usually count the flags of at least half a dozen nations hoisted on these boats — it's an international yachting destination and stopover. The pretty harbor is also lined with postcard beaches, and visitors can spot dolphins swimming from the shore. It's a cool place, alright. According to the town's website, it's been named "America's Favorite Town" by Travel + Leisure and "The Coolest Small Town in America" by Budget Travel Magazine, among many other accolades.
Just remember that Beaufort, North Carolina, should not be confused with the South Carolina seaside town with the same name. The locals pronounce it "BO-furt," whereas the one in the other state is pronounced "BEW-fert."
Beaches, fun, and food in Beaufort
While Beaufort feels like a beach town, it's really a port town surrounded by beaches. The grid of streets leads you inland through tidy, cute historic homes. Right across Taylor Creek, beautiful beaches line the shores of nearby Carrot Island in the Rachel Carson Reserve. The town is a great base to explore the even grander beaches nearby, such as Cape Lookout with its iconic lighthouse or Shackleford Banks with its wild ponies and white sand. Tour boats operate out of the town marina and can easily get you to both places.
The historic area of town is well preserved, and in the middle of it, you'll find the Beaufort Historic Site. This 2-acre area is a hands-on interactive museum that shows what life was like in North Carolina in the 18th and 19th centuries. The compact old part of Beaufort stretches along the town waterfront. A collection of shops and restaurants lines Front Street opposite the marina. The General Store is the town's hub, with old-time snacks, fudge, ice cream, and souvenirs galore. More nautical-inspired knick-knacks and clothing can be found in nearby shops, including Seagrasse Whimsical Gifts and the Jarret Bay Boathouse. There are also antique shops and a weekly farmer's market held at the county courthouse.
Dining in Beaufort will suit nearly any palette, but if you're looking for fresh seafood, there are few better places to try. Moonrakers offers expansive views of the harbor and coastal cuisine with a second-floor art gallery and a third-floor patio bar. The Front Street Grill has excellent seafood options from calamari to fish tacos, and Black Sheep offers outstanding pizza — both have beautiful harbor views. Other good choices include Aqua and Clawson's 1905, both off Front Street.
Exploring Beaufort and North Carolina's Crystal Coast
If you want to explore the surrounding area, Beaufort's waterfront is the place to start. The deep-water inlet here is the only one between the Chesapeake Bay and the Cape Fear River, and everyone from early colonial settlers and pirates to modern-day shipping has used it. Head to the free-to-enter North Carolina Maritime Museum on Front Street to sample some of the area's nautical past. The museum houses many relics from the Queen Anne's Revenge, the flagship of the notorious pirate Blackbeard. The wreck was found near the Beaufort Inlet in 1996.
Beaufort lies at the south end of the Outer Banks area of North Carolina. The next big town with an airport is the charming riverfront gem New Bern, about an hour north by car. The historic area of Beaufort offers a few small inns and a handful of vacation rental properties. Top picks include the Inn on Turner, Pecan Tree Inn, and Inlet Inn, all of which have won 2024 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards. These properties put you within walking distance of the waterfront and the rest of town. If you're willing to drive, you'll find several cheaper chain hotels in Morehead City, only about 10 minutes west on Highway 70.
The best time to visit Beaufort is during the spring and fall, before or after the muggy summers, and avoiding the coldest months of winter. But the climate is mild enough to make a stay in Beaufort appealing no matter what the time of year. Average temperatures range from the mid-40s in January to the 70s and 80s in July. If your eyes are on the beach, the best months to visit are probably between late May and early September, when water temperatures hover around a comfortable 80 degrees.