Nature Is At Its Best In This Floating National Park Thai Resort With Bungalows And Luxury
Thailand is full of nature escapes, like Erawan National Park, a tropical hidden gem of waterfall swimming holes, and Khao Sam Roi Yot, a coastal haven with beaches and vibrant ecosystems. For a unique experience surrounded by nature, book a stay at 500 Rai, a resort with floating bungalows in the picturesque Khao Sok National Park. The resort is surrounded by towering limestone cliffs, emerald-green waters, and lush jungle landscapes.
Perched on the tranquil waters of Chiew Larn Lake, 500 Rai Floating Resort redefines luxury amidst nature. This unique overwater retreat features spacious bungalows with king-sized beds, air conditioning, and private bathrooms. Each bungalow includes an outdoor balcony, perfect for soaking in sunrise and sunset views over the serene lake.
Guests can also take advantage of amenities such as an outdoor pool and complimentary kayaks to explore the lake's crystal-clear waters. The resort's restaurant offers a delectable selection of Thai and Western dishes, while its bar serves refreshing cocktails with unparalleled views. From jungle trekking and wildlife tours to long-tail boat excursions, 500 Rai offers curated experiences that highlight the natural beauty and cultural richness of Khao Sok National Park.
Immerse yourself in activities and nature at 500 Rai
With no Wi-Fi available at the resort, guests are invited to immerse themselves in a variety of thoughtfully curated activities at the 500 Rai Floating Resort, which offers an extensive selection of classes and experiences scheduled throughout the day. Mornings can be enriched with yoga sessions, breathing exercises, or guided stretching routines. Additionally, guests may participate in palm-weaving workshops, animal towel-folding classes, or beginner-level Thai conversational and listening courses.
It is highly recommended to book a nature and wildlife excursion outside of the resort, like a guided sunrise safari, offering the opportunity to observe hornbills and other native wildlife in their natural habitat. Alternatively, a long-tail boat tour provides access to the lake's hidden caves, including Pa Ka Rang and Nam Ta Lu caves, with stunning views of the surrounding limestone cliffs. For those seeking more active exploration, a hike through the jungle unveils the beauty of the Pad Zian waterfall.
For a more tranquil experience, guests may paddle across the reservoir in a kayak, pausing to appreciate the stillness and serenity of this tropical paradise. For a deeper dive into Thai culture, guests can participate in local experiences with tours to Singkhorn Cave Temple and Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park, or book a city tour to nearby Chaiya. Each activity offers a deeper connection to Khao Sok National Park's breathtaking environment and rich cultural heritage.
Savor authentic Thai cuisine and enjoy hands-on classes
Many flock to Thailand for food alone. As one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies, it's no wonder that another highlight of the 500 Rai Floating Resort is the restaurant. The open-air dining area provides panoramic views of Chiew Larn Lake and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant serves up Western-style and local dishes, but it's recommended to go for the southern Thai specialties, like shrimp pad Thai or green curry with vegetables and tofu.
To enhance your stay, participate in immersive experiences such as a Thai cooking class, a traditional dessert class, or drink classes. Led by a professional chef, the classes offer insights into traditional culinary techniques to learn how to make a variety of dishes. After a day of exploration, indulge in a rejuvenating Thai massage. Whether you seek adventure or relaxation, 500 Rai Floating Resort ensures an unforgettable stay in the splendor of Khao Sok National Park.