Nature Is At Its Best In This Floating National Park Thai Resort With Bungalows And Luxury

Thailand is full of nature escapes, like Erawan National Park, a tropical hidden gem of waterfall swimming holes, and Khao Sam Roi Yot, a coastal haven with beaches and vibrant ecosystems. For a unique experience surrounded by nature, book a stay at 500 Rai, a resort with floating bungalows in the picturesque Khao Sok National Park. The resort is surrounded by towering limestone cliffs, emerald-green waters, and lush jungle landscapes.

Perched on the tranquil waters of Chiew Larn Lake, 500 Rai Floating Resort redefines luxury amidst nature. This unique overwater retreat features spacious bungalows with king-sized beds, air conditioning, and private bathrooms. Each bungalow includes an outdoor balcony, perfect for soaking in sunrise and sunset views over the serene lake.

Guests can also take advantage of amenities such as an outdoor pool and complimentary kayaks to explore the lake's crystal-clear waters. The resort's restaurant offers a delectable selection of Thai and Western dishes, while its bar serves refreshing cocktails with unparalleled views. From jungle trekking and wildlife tours to long-tail boat excursions, 500 Rai offers curated experiences that highlight the natural beauty and cultural richness of Khao Sok National Park.