This National Park In Thailand Is A Tropical Hidden Gem Of Waterfall Swimming Holes

While many vacationers flock to destinations like Phuket and Koh Samui (some of Thailand's top 10 islands to visit), the mainland offers plenty to explore as well, such as friendly locals, incredible food, and fascinating history. Thailand is home to some stunning wonders that are less frequented by tourists. Venturing away from popular areas like Bangkok opens up a new world of lesser-known national reserves. One such park is Erawan, a natural gem perfect for families, solo travelers, or couples.

Advertisement

The forested park is famed for its seven-tiered waterfall, which visitors can reach by ascending through a lush green jungle surrounded by limestone pools and bubbling rivers. Each level offers breathtaking scenes of cascading water — some falls rush powerfully while others flow in a gentle trickle. The top tier is said to resemble the three-headed white elephant Erawan in Hindu mythology, from which the park gets its name. The distance from the bottom to the top is just over a mile; the route climbs up stairs and can be steep in some areas despite being well-paved. It's not recommended for those with mobility issues, and you should bring sensible walking shoes.

You'll want to enjoy a refreshing dip in the water, so be sure to bring swimwear and towels. Visiting Erawan National Park doubles up as a spa day of sorts, as some of the pools are home to flesh-eating fish that will nibble on dead skin cells. As you enter the water, these curious fish primarily approach your feet, giving you a pedicure and free exfoliation — it feels like a sharp tickle but is a unique and painless sensation.

Advertisement