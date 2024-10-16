Unforgettable Adventures Await In Thailand's Coastal Haven Of Beaches And Vibrant Ecosystems

Although Thailand has many hidden gem national parks, Khao Sam Roi Yot is the country's first and oldest marine national park. It's an eclectic destination renowned for its white sand beaches, jagged mountains, otherworldly cave systems, and diverse wildlife. Established as a national park in 1966, Khao Sam Roi Yot is known as "mountains with 300 peaks." According to local lore, a Chinese merchant ship crashed nearby, and 300 survivors sought refuge. Hence, the area became known as Sam Roi Yot in Thai — roughly translated to "300 survived."

This heavenly gem is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive south of Bangkok, in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, which borders Myanmar on one side and the Gulf of Thailand on the other. After landing in Bangkok, hire a car or take a train to the charming resort town of Hua Hin. Formerly a fishing village, Hua Hin is a worthy pitstop before heading to Khao Sam Roi. You can spend the day sunbathing at the three-mile stretch of white sand beach at Hua Hin Beach, sampling award-winning vinos at Monsoon Valley Vineyard, and shopping for handmade crafts at the vibrant Cicada Market. Then, rent a car and head to Khao Sam Roi Yot, about an hour away.

For the best experience, we recommend visiting the national park during its dry season, which runs from December to April. The park's wet season is from May to November, with the most rainfall between September and November.

