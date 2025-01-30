America's Most Narrow Street Is A Hidden Path To Florida's Rich Colonial History

While Florida is beloved for its world-renowned modern attractions, from Walt Disney World to the high rises of Miami Beach, the Sunshine State is also home to America's oldest city. Founded in 1565, St. Augustine is a family-friendly coastal gem full of beaches and historic charm. Tucked into Florida's Atlantic Coast, St. Augustine was settled by the Spanish and laid out in a similar style to medieval cities in Spain by Governor Gonzalo Méndez de Canzo. One of St. Augustine's most legendary passageways is Treasury Street. Considered to be the narrowest street in the country, it measures just 6 feet and 1 inch wide.

It's believed that this particular street was constructed narrowly so that only two men holding a gold chest could pass through the street, which connected the bay to the city's treasury. Since ships loaded with cargo departed St. Augustine for Spain, pirates were a dangerous threat in the colonial outpost. The part of Treasury Street that is wedged between the waterfront Avenida Menendez and Charlotte Street still remains its original slim size, while the rest of the street widens out and brims with shops, restaurants, inns, and more.

On your next trip to Florida, don't miss a visit to St. Augustine, which is located 40 miles south of Jacksonville and easily accessible from Jacksonville International Airport. The city is beautiful to visit year round, but February to May has ideal weather. Temperatures hover between 70 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit and there's little rainfall, which are ideal conditions to stroll the narrowest street in the U.S.