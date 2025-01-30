America's Most Narrow Street Is A Hidden Path To Florida's Rich Colonial History
While Florida is beloved for its world-renowned modern attractions, from Walt Disney World to the high rises of Miami Beach, the Sunshine State is also home to America's oldest city. Founded in 1565, St. Augustine is a family-friendly coastal gem full of beaches and historic charm. Tucked into Florida's Atlantic Coast, St. Augustine was settled by the Spanish and laid out in a similar style to medieval cities in Spain by Governor Gonzalo Méndez de Canzo. One of St. Augustine's most legendary passageways is Treasury Street. Considered to be the narrowest street in the country, it measures just 6 feet and 1 inch wide.
It's believed that this particular street was constructed narrowly so that only two men holding a gold chest could pass through the street, which connected the bay to the city's treasury. Since ships loaded with cargo departed St. Augustine for Spain, pirates were a dangerous threat in the colonial outpost. The part of Treasury Street that is wedged between the waterfront Avenida Menendez and Charlotte Street still remains its original slim size, while the rest of the street widens out and brims with shops, restaurants, inns, and more.
On your next trip to Florida, don't miss a visit to St. Augustine, which is located 40 miles south of Jacksonville and easily accessible from Jacksonville International Airport. The city is beautiful to visit year round, but February to May has ideal weather. Temperatures hover between 70 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit and there's little rainfall, which are ideal conditions to stroll the narrowest street in the U.S.
What to see near Treasury Street
A stroll down the narrow brick-lined block of Treasury Street will transport you to the early days of St. Augustine as you admire the colorful buildings that front the passageway. In fact, the stunning architecture of St. Augustine may even make you feel like you're in Europe. While this walk is quick, there's so much more to discover around Treasury Street. For dinner nearby, stop by Saint, an elegant Italian restaurant with a rooftop. Or for something lighter during the day, grab a smoothie or fresh-pressed juice at The Sprout Kitchen.
As you walk down Treasury Street away from the water, you will come upon the Peña-Peck House, which was built as the residence for Spanish Royal Treasurer Juan Estevan de Peña in 1750. Today, the beautiful coquina stone home and surrounding lush gardens can be toured. Just around the corner is the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, which also dates to the 18th century and is the first Catholic parish in the country. Another block's stroll will bring you to the grand Flagler College, which is housed in the former Hotel Ponce de Leon, an architectural triumph of the Spanish Renaissance Revival style.
For a little break from the city, head to the beaches that dot the coast both north and south of St. Augustine. The region boasts over 40 miles of golden-sand beaches on the sparkling Atlantic Ocean, perfect for beach walks, swims, and bodysurfing. For a unique beachside discovery, you can even visit the iconic Otttis Castle, which offers panoramic views on Vilano Beach, just 15 minutes from downtown St. Augustine.