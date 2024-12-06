Florida's Atlantic Coast Is Home To An Iconic Irish Castle Offering Panoramic Views

The gorgeous seaside city of St. Augustine, Florida, drips with history. As America's oldest city, first settled by Spain in 1565, it has beautiful Spanish architecture and a palpable Spanish influence. From the Castillo de San Marcos to the Cathedral Basilica de St. Augustine, the coastal city's colonial roots run deep along Florida's northern Atlantic coast.

So it makes perfect sense, then, that you'll find an imposing Irish castle among all the Spanish colonial history, right?

Wait. What? Indeed, you're not the only one double-taking. Castle Otttis (yes, it's spelled with three t's) stands over 50 feet tall and looms over Florida's First Coast at Vilano Beach. It was constructed in the mid-1980s as a monument to Christ and is a designated "landscape sculpture" intended to enhance the region's already-impressive landscape. Mason Ottis Sadler and mason and designer Rusty Ickes intended for the castle to be a work of art rather than a place of residence. In 1992, it was recognized as a new American landmark by the American Institute of Architects.