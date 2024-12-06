Florida's Atlantic Coast Is Home To An Iconic Irish Castle Offering Panoramic Views
The gorgeous seaside city of St. Augustine, Florida, drips with history. As America's oldest city, first settled by Spain in 1565, it has beautiful Spanish architecture and a palpable Spanish influence. From the Castillo de San Marcos to the Cathedral Basilica de St. Augustine, the coastal city's colonial roots run deep along Florida's northern Atlantic coast.
So it makes perfect sense, then, that you'll find an imposing Irish castle among all the Spanish colonial history, right?
Wait. What? Indeed, you're not the only one double-taking. Castle Otttis (yes, it's spelled with three t's) stands over 50 feet tall and looms over Florida's First Coast at Vilano Beach. It was constructed in the mid-1980s as a monument to Christ and is a designated "landscape sculpture" intended to enhance the region's already-impressive landscape. Mason Ottis Sadler and mason and designer Rusty Ickes intended for the castle to be a work of art rather than a place of residence. In 1992, it was recognized as a new American landmark by the American Institute of Architects.
Otttis Castle is both a monument and a venue
Castle Otttis isn't really a go-to tourist destination like some of America's other impressive castles, but tours can be arranged through the castle's website or through several tour operators that work in St. Augustine. If you want to see an American castle — or can't afford to visit the more authentic castles over in Ireland — it's worth a stop. The massive split-faced and poured concrete structure, the architects claim, was built as a replica of an Irish castle from 1,000 years ago. (It bears the most resemblance to Kilkenny Castle and Enniscorthy Castle.) Constructed with the consultation of the Catholic Diocese of Northeast Florida, Otttis Castle is also an impression of a Celtic Abbey from the same time.
Today, the castle is a popular private venue for weddings of all sizes, various events and gatherings, and private tours arranged by operators in the area by appointment only. Though it's a breathtaking location that will make any wedding memorable, local wedding photographer Lena Christine advises that the castle isn't a great spot for a reception.
It's not the only 'castle' in the neighborhood
Castle Otttis is one of several "castles" in the St. Augustine area. And some, like the historically significant Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, are open to tours and absolutely worth the visit. The Castillo is open seven days a week and admission is free for anyone 15 or under. Other local castles shine at certain times of the year. For instance, locals insist that tourists who visit the area during the holidays see Villa Zorayda, a castle inspired by the 9th-century Alhambra Fortress. The small castle was constructed in 1883 and goes all out with spectacular holiday decor and candlelight tours.
Then there's Castle Warden. The structure was built in 1887 and served as home to famed novelist Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings until the 1930s. Now it's home to Ripley's Believe it or Not. Another must-see castle in the area? The historic Ponce de León Hotel, constructed in 1888, is now the centerpiece of Flagler College. The Spanish Renaissance hotel was one of several luxury resorts built along the Florida coast in the late 1800s, and many of them were built to resemble the castillos of Spain.
And St. Augustine is not all about the architecture, either. The city is a true tourism destination, featuring beaches and some beautiful dining and shopping. The castles? Just part of a larger Florida experience.