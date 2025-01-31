Stroll, Shop Downtown, And Ride Horses In Georgia's Vibrant Historic City With Irish Culture
If Dublin, Ireland's most popular tourist spots are financially out of reach for you at the moment, one charming city can give you a taste of Irish history without ever leaving the United States. In Dublin, Georgia, travelers can unwind for a vacation full of serene strolls, downtown window-shopping, horseback riding, seasonal events, and more. For sightseers determined to dive into Irish culture, the town also provides days of fun during its annual month-long St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Named after the eponymous Irish city, Dublin is a unique Southern town that's home to around 16,000 people.
You'll find it tucked between the cities of Macon and Savannah. Established in 1812, Dublin gives adventurers insight into what it looks like when Irish influences blend with American history to produce a one-of-a-kind Georgia community. This rich cultural background dates back to the 1800s, with the town founder honoring his wife's Irish heritage by naming the area Dublin. Fast forward to April 17, 1944, and Dublin grew its historical importance as the town where a high-school-aged Martin Luther King Jr. gave his first public speech.
Today, Dublin visitors can explore this history at local landmarks like Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park and the First African Baptist Church. Along the way, travelers will also discover everything from natural beauty to thriving markets. Plus, with an average temperature of 64.8 degrees Fahrenheit, an annual high of around 77 degrees, and an average low that hovers around 52 degrees, Dublin can be comfortably enjoyed year-round.
Find the best things to do in Dublin, GA
Lucky for history buffs, some of Dublin's best things to do revolve around the town's intriguing backstory. Prepare by packing your best vacation hiking gear, and try experiences like the Downtown Dublin Walking Tour, Historic Bellevue Tour, or a self-guided Downtown Dublin Audio Tour. As you walk, look for spots like Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park (which commemorates King's 1944 speech), the First African Baptist Church (where King made his 1944 speech), and Old Dublin City Cemetery (where many early town residents were buried).
Other curious historic sites include the Old Post Office (which dates back to 1911), The Fred Roberts (an Art Deco-style hotel built in 1926), and Theatre Dublin (an arts space dating back to 1934). While you stroll past lovely downtown Dublin's landmarks, look for some of the city's excellent shopping options, too. Stores like Hello Sunshine Co. rank among some of Georgia's best places to buy souvenirs ranging from artisan soaps and tasty treats to hand-crafted accessories and gift baskets. For open-air shopping, head to the Market on Madison.
Between April and October, the market opens on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sell fresh local produce, art, and more. In the summer and fall, Market on Madison also hosts a First Friday Concert Series in the nearby amphitheater. When you crave more outdoor adventure, visit Sonrise Farms to pick blackberries in summer or Legacy Lane Stables to ride horses. Adventurous travelers can gallop through the surrounding trails while gentle souls enjoy the petting zoo. Prefer puppies over horses? Bring the family dog to the Dublin Visitors Center & Dog Park for some fun exercise time.
Eat, sleep, and celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Dublin
People who appreciate underrated foodie destinations will find plenty of good eats in Dublin. Start with coffee at the cozy Society Kaffee, or eat a heartier breakfast at Lou Ann's. The cathead buttermilk biscuits are not to be missed. At lunchtime, visit Mama P's Kitchen for a Caribbean menu featuring plantains, oxtail, and jerk chicken. Or, satisfy your midday munchies at food trucks like Don's All American Hot Dawgs or Cali Shack. Before dinner, whet your appetite with wine at Dublin Farm, then stay on property for Italian food at Ristorante da Maria.
Italian cuisine also wows diners at one of Dublin's top restaurants, Deano's Italian grill. No matter where you eat, save room for dessert from Emerald City Sweets. The bakery closes at 6 p.m., so plan for an early dinner or swing by early in the day to pick up treats for later in the evening. While in Dublin, rest your head at a B&B, hotel, or campsite. Dublin Farm Bed & Breakfast offers a charming experience complete with cushy guest suites and several on-site amenities. Traveling in an RV? Book a stay at RV parks like Starlit Hollow or Southern Pines.
If you really want to rough it, try primitive camping at the nearby River Bend Wildlife Management Area. Once you've rested and refueled, join in on one of the town's fun annual events. If you can, visit Dublin for St. Patrick's Day. Here, St. Paddy's Day celebrations can last nearly two months, as locals participate in parades, pageants, galas, contests, and more. Expect the party to start in mid-February and last throughout March.