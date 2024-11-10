One Of Dublin's Most Popular Tourist Spots Is Worth A Visit (But Also Known For Pickpockets)

It takes precisely 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint of Guinness, for the creamy head to settle and for the smooth, dark stout to rest. Since 1759, the beer has become synonymous with Ireland and the drinking culture the country is famed for. The beer's Dublin-born inventor, Arthur Guinness, signed a 9,000-year lease on the famed Guinness Storehouse, utterly confident that his product would live on indefinitely. Today, the brewery is one of the most popular attractions for travelers to Dublin. During a tour of the building, you'll learn the history of the celebrated stout and cap off your day out with a pint in the panoramic Gravity Bar.

Given its status as an icon of Irish brewing, Guinness' Dublin HQ attracts more than 1.5 million tourists per year. Unfortunately, the city's less savory characters are acutely aware of the spot's popularity. Despite the fact that Ireland is among the European destinations where you're least likely to be pickpocketed, sleuthing thieves tend to congregate around the tourist attraction, according to a study by Quotezone.co.uk. In fact, the area around Guinness Storehouse was named the worst spot in the country for petty theft. Brush up on your anti-pickpocketing hacks before posing for a photo in front of the famed black gates that flank the brewery.