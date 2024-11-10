One Of Dublin's Most Popular Tourist Spots Is Worth A Visit (But Also Known For Pickpockets)
It takes precisely 119.5 seconds to pour the perfect pint of Guinness, for the creamy head to settle and for the smooth, dark stout to rest. Since 1759, the beer has become synonymous with Ireland and the drinking culture the country is famed for. The beer's Dublin-born inventor, Arthur Guinness, signed a 9,000-year lease on the famed Guinness Storehouse, utterly confident that his product would live on indefinitely. Today, the brewery is one of the most popular attractions for travelers to Dublin. During a tour of the building, you'll learn the history of the celebrated stout and cap off your day out with a pint in the panoramic Gravity Bar.
Given its status as an icon of Irish brewing, Guinness' Dublin HQ attracts more than 1.5 million tourists per year. Unfortunately, the city's less savory characters are acutely aware of the spot's popularity. Despite the fact that Ireland is among the European destinations where you're least likely to be pickpocketed, sleuthing thieves tend to congregate around the tourist attraction, according to a study by Quotezone.co.uk. In fact, the area around Guinness Storehouse was named the worst spot in the country for petty theft. Brush up on your anti-pickpocketing hacks before posing for a photo in front of the famed black gates that flank the brewery.
Learn about 250 years of brewing history at the Guinness Storehouse
Despite the risk of encountering pickpockets, Guinness Storehouse is still worth a visit. Once the site of the old fermentation plant in the St. James's Gate brewery, it has now been transformed into a multimedia tribute to Ireland's most iconic export. Standing seven stories high, the museum guides visitors through hundreds of years of brewing history. It involves an array of interactive displays, offering a hands-on learning experience about the fermenting, mashing, and maturing processes behind every pint of the black stuff. Stimulating audiovisual displays are also included, bringing to life the story of Guinness' distribution, branding, and road to worldwide fame
On the top floor, panoramic views of Dublin set the backdrop for the pints poured in the Gravity Bar. Here, you can learn how to pour the perfect Guinness yourself, or get a picture of yourself printed onto your pint. It's the ideal place to relax and enjoy the views after the 90-minute tour, and, best of all, a pint is included in the €20 ticket price. Dedicated fans of Ireland's favorite stout can upgrade to a premium package. For €95, the three-hour Connoisseur Experience comes with your own dedicated bartender who will run through the history of Guinness' different brews, providing a taste of each.
Tourist attractions to avoid in Dublin and where to head instead
Notorious among locals and inexplicably revered by outsiders, the pricey and crowded Temple Bar is another hotspot for thieves targeting tourists. While it may be hard to avoid being sucked into the revelry, you're unlikely to rub shoulders with many locals on a trip to Temple Bar, except for a few with bad intentions. Meanwhile, Dublin residents are sipping on smooth Guinness pints in other spots across the city, listening to live trad music and enjoying the authentic ambiance. To avoid having your wallet swiped, head instead to the Palace Bar, a bastion of raucous Irish music and creamy pints since 1823. Alternatively, to sample one of the best sips in the city, try "splitting the G" at John Kavanagh The Gravediggers in Glasnevin instead. Founded in 1833, the pub has retained a traditional atmosphere even as the city around it has changed.
Besides prioritizing touristy spots known to attract thieves, many visitors also make the mistake of orienting the entirety of their Ireland trip around the city-center attractions. To get a true sense of the nation, and not just the crowds that congregate in the city, head outside of Dublin. Ireland's small size makes it easy to explore its iconic and scenically stunning landmarks, rolling green hills, colorful towns, and historic castle hotels on a short jaunt from the capital. Catch a bus northwest to Newgrange, the ancient tomb that predates the pyramids of Egypt, or enjoy the crisp coastal air and village tranquility on a day trip to Howth.