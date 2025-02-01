The Unexpected Bathroom Experience That Made Rick Steves Fond Of Traveling In Japan

One of the many adventures of traveling is simply using the bathroom. From European bidets to Asian squatters, there's a whole wide world of toilet customs. Depending on location, visiting the bathroom can offer an entirely new cultural experience. It certainly did for travel expert Rick Steves during a trip to Japan.

On his blog, Rick Steves shares how he visited Kyoto — one of Japan's most gorgeous cities — in the cold month of January. The Japanese don't typically use central heating like we do in the States, so not every room in a house is warm. This can turn a midnight bathroom trip into an icy expedition. Anticipating that outcome, Steves shuffled down the chilly hallway to enter the bathroom. As he describes, "Feeling entirely exposed to the cold, I gingerly sat down." However, he was pleased to discover that "the seat ... was heated."

Yes, toilet seats are heated in Japan, and that's just the beginning. If you've never visited, you're in for a treat. In fact, Tokyo's architect-designed public toilets are even a trendy tourist attraction. This isn't shocking since modern Japanese toilets are far more advanced than we're accustomed to (and come with cozy perks). But before testing out those heated thrones, we're here to provide a cheeky crash course into the country's bathroom culture. Because in a land steeped in tradition and etiquette, committing a faux pas would be like flushing away your dignity.