The Unexpected Bathroom Experience That Made Rick Steves Fond Of Traveling In Japan
One of the many adventures of traveling is simply using the bathroom. From European bidets to Asian squatters, there's a whole wide world of toilet customs. Depending on location, visiting the bathroom can offer an entirely new cultural experience. It certainly did for travel expert Rick Steves during a trip to Japan.
On his blog, Rick Steves shares how he visited Kyoto — one of Japan's most gorgeous cities — in the cold month of January. The Japanese don't typically use central heating like we do in the States, so not every room in a house is warm. This can turn a midnight bathroom trip into an icy expedition. Anticipating that outcome, Steves shuffled down the chilly hallway to enter the bathroom. As he describes, "Feeling entirely exposed to the cold, I gingerly sat down." However, he was pleased to discover that "the seat ... was heated."
Yes, toilet seats are heated in Japan, and that's just the beginning. If you've never visited, you're in for a treat. In fact, Tokyo's architect-designed public toilets are even a trendy tourist attraction. This isn't shocking since modern Japanese toilets are far more advanced than we're accustomed to (and come with cozy perks). But before testing out those heated thrones, we're here to provide a cheeky crash course into the country's bathroom culture. Because in a land steeped in tradition and etiquette, committing a faux pas would be like flushing away your dignity.
What to expect from modern Japanese toilets
Whether visiting the laidback town of Nara or one of Japan's beautiful beaches, you'll eventually need to use the bathroom. But before you do, you should know how to get there! In many countries, bathrooms are simply referred to as "toilets," and the same goes for Japan. The Japanese word for toilet is "toire," pronounced "to-i-re." To sound a little more professional, ask where the bathroom is by saying, "Toire wa doko desuka?"
The Japanese place a high value on hygiene, which includes using designated toilet slippers. This prevents cross-contamination of surfaces, and depending on the establishment, you may have to switch up your footwear before entering the restroom. When Rick Steves visited a classic ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn, he experienced this firsthand. "At the bathroom, I slipped out of my hallway slippers and into the awaiting bathroom slippers."
Modern Japanese toilets, called washlets, also have a strong emphasis on hygiene and come with several features. Sensors trigger the automatic opening and closing of lids along with flushing, eliminating the need to touch things. Meanwhile, bidet-like water jets offer central and rear cleaning. Toilets may have a dryer and deodorizer, meaning you don't even need to wipe. The most high-tech toilets also include options for ambient music and urine analysis. Control panels are typically in Japanese, but don't panic! Clever graphic icons hint at each function. And now that you know what to expect, you can take advantage of everything these heated thrones offer!