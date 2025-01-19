Architect-Designed Public Toilets In Tokyo's Trendiest Neighborhood May Be Its Best Tourist Attraction

If you head to Shibuya, one of Tokyo's 23 wards, you'll see an eclectic mix of fashionistas descending upon the many boutiques and malls. Wandering through its streets, you'll discover secret food alleys and Michelin-starred restaurants, along with nightclubs, comedy venues, and themed cocktail bars. This is one of Japan's trendiest areas, known for its animal cafés and thrilling nightlife, as well as being the site of the world's busiest pedestrian crossing. But surprisingly, one of the most interesting attractions might just be Shibuya's public restrooms.

The Tokyo Toilet is a revolutionary project that sought to redesign public toilets, transforming them from a place of perceived filth into an artistic attraction and a beacon of cleanliness. Over six years (from 2018 to 2023), 16 world-renowned architects and designers were invited to replace 17 old public toilets with new, innovative creations, all located in Shibuya. "Public toilets were perceived as pockets of unpleasantness," says Kengo Kuma, one of the architects involved, in a film for the project. "I wanted to turn that notion on its head, where public toilets can elevate the image of an area."

The brainchild of Koji Yanai, heir to the clothing giant that owns Uniqlo, this project was meant to launch during the Tokyo Olympic Games to showcase omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) to the world — but the pandemic delayed these plans. Despite the derailment, the last of the toilets was completed in March 2023 — and it even got a promotional boost from German arthouse director Wim Wenders. He was initially courted to create a series of shorts about the project, but instead, Wenders, a long-time Japanophile, crafted the poetic feature-length "Perfect Days" with screenwriter Takuma Takasaki. All 17 structures feature in this Oscar-nominated movie, which you can see for yourself during your next visit to the city.