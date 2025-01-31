The Bustling North African City That 'Makes The Star Wars Cantina Scene Look Bland' Per Rick Steves

From the very beginning, Tangier has been a destination shrouded in myth and constantly in flux. It has been mentioned in the Greek god Hercules' lore, and the city changed hands countless times over the years, ruled by Carthage, Rome, Byzantium, the Umayyads, Spain, France, Portugal, and even England. The city has weathered this chaotic history to create an incredible balance of competing cultures and communities, with an almost obscenely laid-back and relaxed attitude and atmosphere.

This liberal ambiance made it a haven for Beat poets like Paul Bowles and William Burroughs in the 1950s, as well as a place where communities who were unwelcome elsewhere could live freely. As an International Zone during the 20th century, it developed a reputation as a place where spies, crooks, gamblers, writers, and various oppressed communities could live, drink, and party as they pleased. While this atmosphere of total vice and debauchery has passed, Tangier still has a penchant for the unusual and the exciting and is up there with Agadir as one of the best places to go to avoid tourist crowds in Morocco.

Nowhere is this better expressed than in the tangled streets of the medina, Tangier's Old Town. Moroccan medinas can be hard to manage with the tiny alleyways, crowds, and loud noises. But Tangier's small size means that its souk is far easier to navigate, making it a less stressful place to wander than the equivalent in Marrakesh, Fez, or Casablanca. In fact, exploring the medina in Tangier is one of the most pleasant ways to spend an afternoon, browsing traditional crafts in busy souks or enjoying a mint tea amidst the haze of shisha smoke in an old-style cafe. Don't miss a visit to the Cinematheque de Tanger, a retro cinema with a lovely cafe that buzzes with young locals day and night.