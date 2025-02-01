Turn Your Beach Vacation Into An Unexpected Skiing Adventure On One Of Hawaii's Dormant Volcanoes

If we told you to book a ski trip in Hawaii, you'd probably think we're talking about jet skiing on the beautiful Pacific waters. However, when we say "ski trip," we quite literally mean snow gear and a white winter wonderland. There's only one place where this is possible: the top of Mauna Kea Volcano. Its name means "White Mountain" in Hawaiian, as it is often snowcapped. From January to March, there's enough powder to go skiing, making it a remarkable attraction on the island of Hawaii for a unique winter trip.

Skiing on this volcano requires planning and skill. It is not monitored, and you'll need to provide your own equipment. There are also no lifts or trail grooming. The summit is 13,796 feet tall, and to reach it, you'll need to rent a four-wheel drive vehicle to ride up the trail, meaning you'll need to have another ride to get to your car at the top of the volcano. Once at the summit, you'll get incredible panoramic views of the island, but brace yourself for the elevation change. There is a stark difference from the bottom in just a two-hour drive. While the temperature changes fairly rapidly, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.