Turn Your Beach Vacation Into An Unexpected Skiing Adventure On One Of Hawaii's Dormant Volcanoes
If we told you to book a ski trip in Hawaii, you'd probably think we're talking about jet skiing on the beautiful Pacific waters. However, when we say "ski trip," we quite literally mean snow gear and a white winter wonderland. There's only one place where this is possible: the top of Mauna Kea Volcano. Its name means "White Mountain" in Hawaiian, as it is often snowcapped. From January to March, there's enough powder to go skiing, making it a remarkable attraction on the island of Hawaii for a unique winter trip.
Skiing on this volcano requires planning and skill. It is not monitored, and you'll need to provide your own equipment. There are also no lifts or trail grooming. The summit is 13,796 feet tall, and to reach it, you'll need to rent a four-wheel drive vehicle to ride up the trail, meaning you'll need to have another ride to get to your car at the top of the volcano. Once at the summit, you'll get incredible panoramic views of the island, but brace yourself for the elevation change. There is a stark difference from the bottom in just a two-hour drive. While the temperature changes fairly rapidly, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
All about Mauna Kea
Hawaii's landscape is perfect for an adventurous traveler. From jungles and waterfalls hidden along the coastline to snowcapped volcanoes, you can find just about anything on this part of the outer continental shelf. It is estimated that Mauna Kea is almost 1 million years old, and its last eruption was nearly 4,500 years ago. The first to ski on the volcano were Japanese immigrants in the 1930s. From base to peak, it is considered the highest point on Earth from the planet's center, as much of the mountain is below sea level. Taking this into consideration, it is even larger than Mount Everest.
There are also many observatories at the top of the peak, as astronomical research is often conducted here. The University of Hawaii has many telescopes, along with the Gemini North, one of the world's largest. If you want to check out Mauna Kea but don't want to ski, you can reserve a free public tour of the telescope and learn about the research conducted there. While there are many tourist traps to skip in Hawaii, this is an intimate experience only allowing 10 people per visit.
Where to stay in the area
Typically, a ski vacation is booked at a resort where you can walk out of your hotel and be well on your way. While this isn't the case at Mauna Kea, you can get a "two-for-one" ski experience in one location, as you can hit the slopes in the morning and catch some waves in the afternoon.
Places like the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and the Fairmont Orchid provide a luxurious experience within the island's gorgeous beach landscape, about 60 miles west of the volcano. Both hotels are highly rated by visitors on Google and are great options for those with a big budget. However, on the other side of the island, there are some affordable options, including the Honomu Inn, 55 miles east of Mauna Kea.
With spas, pools, golfing, and incredible balcony views, you'll never want to leave your stay. However, it's important to remember to rent your four-wheeler, grab your ski gear, and head to the top of the volcano for an unforgettable experience.