Hawaii's Hidden Coastline Boasts Some Of The State's Most Breathtaking Waterfalls And Jungles

Hawaii is mostly known for its paradisiac coastlines, but the valleys, seacliffs, and breathtaking waterfalls are certainly something worth exploring as well. Especially those at the Hamakua Coast, an almost unknown region along the northeastern shore of Hawaii's Big Island, offering travelers spectacular hikes, drives, and adventures filled with beautiful scenic landscapes, lush rainforests, and towering waterfalls waiting to be discovered.

The Hamakua Coast stretches roughly 50 miles between the towns of Hilo and the Waipi'o Valley. The coast is a place where Hawaiian history comes back to life, as the remnants of sugar plantations are still a part of the lush landscape. Vibrant towns such as Honokaa and Laupāhoehoe — where visitors can experience traditional Hawaiian hospitality and explore charming shops, art galleries, and historic landmarks — add to the coastal beauty of Hamakua.

Hamakua also possesses a rather unique volcanic geography that created the many diverse ecosystems lining it. And although the coast is without the traditional sandy beaches Hawaii is most famous for, the Hamakua Coast is a must-see destination giving visitors a glimpse of Hawaii's untouched natural beauty.