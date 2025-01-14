Hawaii's Hidden Coastline Boasts Some Of The State's Most Breathtaking Waterfalls And Jungles
Hawaii is mostly known for its paradisiac coastlines, but the valleys, seacliffs, and breathtaking waterfalls are certainly something worth exploring as well. Especially those at the Hamakua Coast, an almost unknown region along the northeastern shore of Hawaii's Big Island, offering travelers spectacular hikes, drives, and adventures filled with beautiful scenic landscapes, lush rainforests, and towering waterfalls waiting to be discovered.
The Hamakua Coast stretches roughly 50 miles between the towns of Hilo and the Waipi'o Valley. The coast is a place where Hawaiian history comes back to life, as the remnants of sugar plantations are still a part of the lush landscape. Vibrant towns such as Honokaa and Laupāhoehoe — where visitors can experience traditional Hawaiian hospitality and explore charming shops, art galleries, and historic landmarks — add to the coastal beauty of Hamakua.
Hamakua also possesses a rather unique volcanic geography that created the many diverse ecosystems lining it. And although the coast is without the traditional sandy beaches Hawaii is most famous for, the Hamakua Coast is a must-see destination giving visitors a glimpse of Hawaii's untouched natural beauty.
Some of the breathtaking highlights along the Hamakua Coast
If you're seeking to lose the crowds when exploring Hawaii then the Hamakua Scenic Drive is a must. The Pepe'ekeo Scenic Drive is a 4-mile trip north of Hilo on Highway 19. Driving along the entire highway takes about 30 minutes and will guide visitors through a wonderland of jungle canopies, natural reserves, cascading waters, and old-cane fields lined with streaming creeks.
By driving north through the Hamakua Coast, you'll come across the 'Akaka Falls State Park home to the 422-feet tall 'Akaka waterfalls — the most famous in all of Hawaii. The waterfalls are easily reached after a half-hour hike through jungles lined with giant ferns, orchids, and bamboo groves. Since these falls are incredibly popular, it is best to arrive early to avoid crowds. There is a small entrance fee to the park of $5 (at the time of writing) for non Hawaiian residents, which can be paid in advance by calling the park authorities.
Onomea Bay is also within the drive's reach, and, if you're lucky, you might encounter humpback whales when visiting. The Hawaii Tropical Bioreserve & Garden near the bay and about 9 miles to the north of Hilo is another of the drive's highlights. This reserve acts as a live museum with more than 2,500 different species of plants and animals teaching visitors about rainforests, their biodiversity, and climate change.
The historic towns along the Hamakua Coast
The Hamakua Coast's drive ends at the Waipiʻo Valley also known as the Valley of the Kings. This used to be the political center for ancient Hawaiian culture and is part of the Hamakua Heritage Corridor Drive. It is surrounded by 2,000-feet high cliffs, taro fields, rivers, and cascading waters. The dramatic scenery can be enjoyed from the lookout atop the steep cliffs, and although going down into Waipo'o Valley is possible, the cliffs make for a rather difficult hike (just something to keep in mind).
Hamakua Coast is also home to Honokaa, a friendly and historic town which used to be a sugar plantation community. Today, locals cater mainly to tourism while continuing their agricultural activities. Honokaa is home to the Honokaa People's Theater as well as many art galleries like the Big Island Glass Gallery or the Smart Shark Designs Gallery. At the Kahi Ola Mau Farm — also in the town — visitors can taste some of Hawaii's best chocolate and learn about the cacao farming process.
Finally, Laupāhoehoe, located between Hilo and Honokaa, is a charming coastal town rich in history marked by the tragedy and devastation of a 1946 tsunami. The town was able to rebuild and now offers sites such as the Laupahoehoe Train Museum and several beautiful beachfront parks. The town's natural beauty along that of the Hamakua Coast definitely make it a must-see destination for those traveling through the Hawaiian archipelago.