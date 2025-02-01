Australia's Stunning Grand Pacific Drive Passes Over An Unbelievably Photogenic Bridge

The iconic Grand Pacific Drive passes by some of the best beaches in all of Australia, weaving through lush rainforests and dramatic sea cliffs and showcasing New South Wales' breathtaking landscapes. Stretching more than 80 miles, this coastal road delivers unforgettable views and adventures, starting from the Royal National Park, one of the world's oldest national parks south of Sydney, and ending in the charming Shoalhaven region.

A highlight of the scenic drive is the stunning Sea Cliff Bridge, an over 2,000-foot-long engineering marvel that curves gracefully over the Pacific Ocean. Opened in 2005, this bridge has become a destination of the region, offering visitors a chance to walk along its pathway for unbeatable views of the coastline. From its viewing platforms, you can also see whales during migration season as they glide past the shores. You can find parking near Coalcliff Beach or at Leeder Park north of the bridge. Although the Sea Cliff Bridge is undeniably the crown jewel of the Grand Pacific Drive, New South Wales is one of Australia's best coastal vacations, so there's plenty more to see along the Grand Pacific Drive.