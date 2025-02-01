Australia's Stunning Grand Pacific Drive Passes Over An Unbelievably Photogenic Bridge
The iconic Grand Pacific Drive passes by some of the best beaches in all of Australia, weaving through lush rainforests and dramatic sea cliffs and showcasing New South Wales' breathtaking landscapes. Stretching more than 80 miles, this coastal road delivers unforgettable views and adventures, starting from the Royal National Park, one of the world's oldest national parks south of Sydney, and ending in the charming Shoalhaven region.
A highlight of the scenic drive is the stunning Sea Cliff Bridge, an over 2,000-foot-long engineering marvel that curves gracefully over the Pacific Ocean. Opened in 2005, this bridge has become a destination of the region, offering visitors a chance to walk along its pathway for unbeatable views of the coastline. From its viewing platforms, you can also see whales during migration season as they glide past the shores. You can find parking near Coalcliff Beach or at Leeder Park north of the bridge. Although the Sea Cliff Bridge is undeniably the crown jewel of the Grand Pacific Drive, New South Wales is one of Australia's best coastal vacations, so there's plenty more to see along the Grand Pacific Drive.
Discover stunning views along coastal towns
Beyond the bridge, the drive offers endless opportunities for adventure. If you're in the mood for a swim, the road leading to the quaint coastal town of Wollongong features charming beaches and scenic ocean lagoons. Check out the pools carved into the rocks just south of Coledale Beach, or take a dip in the salt waters of Bulli Rock Pool. For beaches, head to Thirroul or Austinmer for a refreshing swim.
On your journey, take a break at Darkes Glenbernie Orchard, where you can pick fresh apples, peaches, and nectarines right from the trees. Visitors can sample apple cider, honey, and mead and enjoy a tractor-pulled ride on a tour. Other must-see attractions along the drive include Stanwell Tops (which has stunning views of the coast from Bald Hill Lookout), a stop at the charming seaside town of Kiama with its iconic blowhole, and a tranquil hike through the Minnamurra Rainforest in Budderoo National Park.
Whether you're after natural beauty or quaint stops, the Grand Pacific Drive offers a mix of stunning wonders and memorable experiences as you cross the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge. Consider heading south to unwind in the laid-back Aussie beach town of Narooma, perfect for oyster lovers and adventurers.