The 'Outdoor Capital Of Texas' Is An Underrated, Fast-Growing, Affordable, And Artsy City Full Of Parkland
Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S., welcoming an average of 1,100 new people daily. Tourists and families alike are drawn to the state's year-round sunny climates and the affordable cost of living in some of the Lone Star State's biggest cities. In Central Texas, many gravitate towards Austin or San Antonio, but finding affordable property within the city limits can be difficult at any price point. Wherever the newest transplants choose to move to in Texas, the demand for housing in an outdoor-loving culture is continuously on the rise. Enter Buda (pronounced byoo-da), a small, underrated destination named by the Texas state legislature as the "Outdoor Capital of Texas."
Finding affordable alternatives to big city living while still having access to city amenities comes at a premium, which is what makes destinations like Buda stand out. Buda is the direct southern suburb of Austin, a vibrant destination for tourism and shopping that is also the capital of the state. In Buda, the population growth has been rapid in the 2010s, but the area remains an outdoor lover's escape from the noise of the state's biggest cities. As the slogan for Buda goes: "Breathe easy here."
Explore why Buda is the 'Outdoor Capital of Texas'
Located about a mile west of Interstate 35, Buda's city center transports you to a surprisingly charming hub of small local businesses. Everything from art galleries and antique stores to boutique shops and quaint cafes offers a taste of life in Buda. Check out the vast number of outdoor parks and trails that make up Buda's natural landscape. The "Outdoor Capital of Texas" title illustrates Buda's incredible number of parks per capita for the state of Texas — 17 parks and natural areas, more than one park for every 1,000 people.
The Historic Stagecoach Park is the largest of the parks, boasting over 50 acres of parkland pond and trails for hiking and biking. Wildlife is abundant here, and visitors have reported seeing plenty of deer and butterflies along the trails. Directly across the road from Stagecoach Park lies Bradfield Park. With a full-sized playground and not one but two fishing ponds, it's a great place to walk your dog, bring your kids, or learn how to cast a reel. There's also City Park next to the Downtown district and over a dozen more parks to let you go off the beaten path and explore Buda's beauty.
Enjoy an affordable suburban lifestyle in Buda
Living in Buda is complementary to both city and suburban lifestyles as it sits one hour north of San Antonio and just 15 miles south of Austin, home to the University of Texas. While Central Texas locals know that the traffic on Interstate 35 can be a daily tussle, the affordability and modest cost of living in Buda make up for the hassle. Small-town Texas is known for its affordable housing — one city in Texas has the lowest cost of living in America — and Buda is no exception. Central Texas' small-town escapes like Georgetown and Buda are economically viable for prospective residents, and newcomers will find that comfortable living comes at a discount compared to big-city real estate. According to Stacker, Buda's median home value and median rental price are both among the cheapest in the greater Austin area, and the constant population growth is fueling more developments in town each year.
Buda also offers plenty of city shopping experiences and nightlife without forfeiting its small-town charm. While the 185,000-square-foot Cabela's outfitter attracts lots of drive-by shopping, the best local businesses are convened at the Buda Mill & Grain Co. The redeveloped outdoor area is an artsy hub for local specialty shops like The Mercantile and Los Olivos Markets, as well as local restaurants like MudBugs for cajun food and Nate's Coffee and Cocktails for a drink between shops. With a plethora of outdoor options and an affordable housing market for many, it's no wonder the secret is starting to seep out about Buda as an affordable, lovely Central Texas destination.