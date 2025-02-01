The 'Outdoor Capital Of Texas' Is An Underrated, Fast-Growing, Affordable, And Artsy City Full Of Parkland

Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S., welcoming an average of 1,100 new people daily. Tourists and families alike are drawn to the state's year-round sunny climates and the affordable cost of living in some of the Lone Star State's biggest cities. In Central Texas, many gravitate towards Austin or San Antonio, but finding affordable property within the city limits can be difficult at any price point. Wherever the newest transplants choose to move to in Texas, the demand for housing in an outdoor-loving culture is continuously on the rise. Enter Buda (pronounced byoo-da), a small, underrated destination named by the Texas state legislature as the "Outdoor Capital of Texas."

Finding affordable alternatives to big city living while still having access to city amenities comes at a premium, which is what makes destinations like Buda stand out. Buda is the direct southern suburb of Austin, a vibrant destination for tourism and shopping that is also the capital of the state. In Buda, the population growth has been rapid in the 2010s, but the area remains an outdoor lover's escape from the noise of the state's biggest cities. As the slogan for Buda goes: "Breathe easy here."